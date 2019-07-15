Trump is SOOOOOO racist he’s trying to get in the way of putting Harriet Tubman on the $20 bill.

That monster! Look, even Charlotte Clymer was calling the orange man out back in May.

Make no mistake: the decision to cancel the unveiling of Harriet Tubman on the $20 bill is purely to pander to white supremacy. Period. Being “delayed until 2028” is a goddamn lie. This is an attempt to make fragile white people comfortable. — Charlotte Clymer🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) May 23, 2019

An attempt to make fragile white people comfortable.

Holy crap, you’ve gotta wonder if people like Charlotte actually believe the garbage they write.

Turns out the delay with the unveiling of the bill has almost zero to do with the Trump administration.

We know, you’re shocked.

So uh, it turns out it was the *Obama admin* that was lying about the Harriet Tubman $20 bill being ready by 2020, and the Trump admin didn't really delay the bill at all. https://t.co/KWVphFyoJe — Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) July 15, 2019

From the Washington Post:

In 2016, Obama Treasury Secretary Jack Lew said a “final concept design” of the Tubman $20 would be released in 2020. He asked the government to accelerate the process of the redesign, saying the new look would be released by 2020, the 100th anniversary of women winning the right to vote. But inside the agency, some government officials doubted that deadline could be met. A confidential 2013 report by the Advanced Counterfeit Deterrence committee, an interagency group that oversees the redesign of U.S. currency, said the $20 would not enter circulation until 2030, similar to the timeline announced by the Trump administration, according to Larry R. Felix, director of the Bureau of Engraving and Printing from 2006 to 2015. Felix and other senior officials believed it would not be possible to release a “concept” design of Tubman on the $20 in 2020, given that these designs are never released several years — much less an entire decade — before they enter circulation.

Huh.

So it wasn’t some evil racist plan to protect white people.

Who knew?

Wait. So you're saying the Outrage Machine got it wrong? — Chris Hynes (@realchrishynes) July 15, 2019

Slap me silly! The Obama administration lied???? — Julie H Wright✝️ (@juliew38138) July 15, 2019

But “Muh Racist!!!” — Rants Outloud (@RantsOutloud) July 15, 2019

Crazy talk.

