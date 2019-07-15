This morning news broke that 18-year-old Bianca Devins had been brutally murdered by a guy she met on Discord. The story itself is so gruesome and horrible this editor has had a difficult time covering it from any angle …

An 18 year old was just murdered by a guy she met on Discord. He posted photos of her sawed off head on 4chan and chat logs from the Discord indicate that he did it out of jealousy. She was going to a festival with another guy she met on Discord. That’s what I’ve gathered. — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) July 15, 2019

From the Washington Examiner:

Bianca Devins was just a young girl who enjoyed video games and had a prominent Instagram personality. She had so much more to live for. That could’ve been me, or any of the other young girls and women out there who have been targeted online. The internet has created a dangerous culture among some young men. In the darkest corners of the internet, men spew hatred against women in some “incel” — involuntarily celibate — communities and circles. Many of these men blame their lack of success with women not on their own shortcomings, but on women.

#Incels are the mutated legacy of a movement of boys and men lost in a world without purpose. A thread https://t.co/mn6M0gnofj — Jordan Woodward (@WildWoodward) July 15, 2019

Nearly a decade ago, I was a naive, newly minted member of the right, freshly married and happy to spend hours blogging. I wrote this post about backlash against a proposed Male Studies course: https://t.co/s3NB1Pe7Ym — Jordan Woodward (@WildWoodward) July 15, 2019

It got picked up by Paul Elam, a formerly well-known Men’s Right Activist, still active now. I had no idea what MRA was, but it was my first introduction to what would be called the Manosphere. — Jordan Woodward (@WildWoodward) July 15, 2019

Fast forward to a crumbling marriage 6 months later, myself still mostly blind to the planned betrayal inching toward me, starting to read more and more of PUA blogs like Roosh, Roissy and others. Flailing, trying to find something to make things better. — Jordan Woodward (@WildWoodward) July 15, 2019

This is what the Sphere offered. Hope that something in that jumble of sex stories, pick up tips, politics and rants against modern feminism there’d be a moment of realization that would save what I had. It didn’t work. It didn’t work because I never had it to begin with. — Jordan Woodward (@WildWoodward) July 15, 2019

The marriage collapses. I was crippled by anxiety. I was alone. I moved back with my folks. Left the only place I felt truly home. I dived into the Sphere and tried to be one of the men I kept reading. Women and confidence. Good stories and good lays. — Jordan Woodward (@WildWoodward) July 15, 2019

I had some fun, but mostly I picked up nothing but my tab, a beer belly and resentments. Years went by, I became more social, but I constantly ended up alone. Why? Because i never really changed. — Jordan Woodward (@WildWoodward) July 15, 2019

Around this time, two years ago, I was in the best relationship I’d had in a very long time. A nice girl. Good family, save her estranged dad. I hadn’t done much improvement when I met her. I was out of my folks house. With her, I didn’t think I had to change. I was fine as I was — Jordan Woodward (@WildWoodward) July 15, 2019

She left after Canadian thanksgiving. Unable to deal that I had anxiety issues, unable to trust, something her dad planted long ago. I was back at square one. Angry. Drunk often. Working to get money to spend on my own misery in a rental house full of losers. — Jordan Woodward (@WildWoodward) July 15, 2019

I didn’t need to read more blogs or buy more books or sign up for some grifter’s program named after some Greek god. I needed to tear myself apart down to the bone and rebuilt it bit by bit until I was proud of what I saw in the mirror. — Jordan Woodward (@WildWoodward) July 15, 2019

And I’ve done just that. Bottom to top. Muscle and mind. pic.twitter.com/OfTNW7TMJI — Jordan Woodward (@WildWoodward) July 15, 2019

#Incels, like SJWs, cannot change themselves like this. They are stone and stubborn and pure in their righteousness. They are not men as men should be. They cannot be the “alpha” caricature they hate. They feed on straw men of strong men, driving themselves to pathetic rage. — Jordan Woodward (@WildWoodward) July 15, 2019

People like this are as dangerous as any gang banger or religious radical. Their weakness is their weapon, making them think it justifies horrifying actions in the name of disrupting a status quo they can’t live without. — Jordan Woodward (@WildWoodward) July 15, 2019

This will sound absolutely and utterly narcissistic, but it’s people like me who are alphas. We don’t have plastic models on our arms. We don’t have expensive cars. We don’t have fat wallets or high follower counts or online businesses. What we do have is grit and adaption. — Jordan Woodward (@WildWoodward) July 15, 2019

We can change. We can see the world as it is. We can see ourselves as we are. Our self awareness is our weapon and our gift. We find ourselves through suffering and pain, coming out stronger and wiser and ready to be real adults in a world that no one wants to grow up in. — Jordan Woodward (@WildWoodward) July 15, 2019

Nothing will ever replace suffering. Nothing will ever replace pain. Nothing will ever replaces crawling from the brink of oblivion and building an empire in your soul that no one can buy or break. — Jordan Woodward (@WildWoodward) July 15, 2019

That’s a real man. That’s what world really needs. Not another salesman. Not another hero. No more justifying psychopaths or thieves. The world needs men of action forged from their own hands. The rest will perish forgotten in their shells of hollow words, as they should. — Jordan Woodward (@WildWoodward) July 15, 2019

