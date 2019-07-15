Poor Seth MacFarlane.

Seems the funny guy is already seeing the writing on the wall for 2020 and the main people to blame (thank?) for Trump’s VICTORY are in his own party.

Delicious, ain’t it?

We told them.

We warned them.

They didn’t listen.

And here we are, watching Democrats fight one another and flounder trying to find anything to campaign on which is pretty tough when America’s economy is getting stronger every day and unemployment for minorities and women is at one of its lowest points in history.

But you know, ORANGE MAN BAD.

Womp-womp.

Every day we read tweets like this one and laugh …

Yeah, this editor has grown a teensy bit cynical.

Seth has figured out impeachment only hurts Democrats and Democrats are mad because they think you can impeach a president when you don’t like them. Meanwhile, we’re all sitting on the sidelines eating popcorn and giggling.

Or is that just this editor?

Yeah, Seth.

EL OH EL.

When a tweet has a big ol’ ‘but’ in it like this one it’s never a good thing.

Oh, look, it’s the Florida woman who said Jesus was cool with abortion.

Always love when she chimes in.

Heh.

Let the infighting continue.

*more popcorn*

