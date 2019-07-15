Poor Seth MacFarlane.

Seems the funny guy is already seeing the writing on the wall for 2020 and the main people to blame (thank?) for Trump’s VICTORY are in his own party.

Delicious, ain’t it?

1) An impeachment attempt begins. We all jump for joy. Trump is ecstatic. 2) Impeachment fails. 3) Trump shouts “I have been exonerated!” 4) A weary, substantial number of essential voters resent the Democratic Party for wasting time and energy. 5) Trump is re-elected in 2020. https://t.co/MUCUKsEztt — Seth MacFarlane (@SethMacFarlane) July 13, 2019

We told them.

We warned them.

They didn’t listen.

And here we are, watching Democrats fight one another and flounder trying to find anything to campaign on which is pretty tough when America’s economy is getting stronger every day and unemployment for minorities and women is at one of its lowest points in history.

But you know, ORANGE MAN BAD.

Spoiler: Trump is re-elected no matter what. Democrats have lost their damn minds. — Ali Alexander (@ali) July 14, 2019

Womp-womp.

Maybe you’re right, maybe you’re not, but can’t help but feel that doing nothing in the face of evil incarnate feels wrong, cap — God (@thegoodgodabove) July 15, 2019

Every day we read tweets like this one and laugh …

Yeah, this editor has grown a teensy bit cynical.

Seth has figured out impeachment only hurts Democrats and Democrats are mad because they think you can impeach a president when you don’t like them. Meanwhile, we’re all sitting on the sidelines eating popcorn and giggling.

Or is that just this editor?

Please step down from your soap box — James Scott Bernie2020 (@Jscott1145) July 15, 2019

Yeah, Seth.

EL OH EL.

I love you but you're wrong, Seth. We need to understand this point, b/c it's critical. We can WIN in 2020 and still LOSE our democracy. If we allow the President to be above the law for something this bad, we're just waiting for our next tyrant.https://t.co/WNLWx2fJIU — Gary M. Sarli♿️ (@GMSarli) July 14, 2019

When a tweet has a big ol’ ‘but’ in it like this one it’s never a good thing.

What is it w/this “impeachment fails” CRAP?! We have the votes to impeach. Period. It’s removal that might not happen. Trump can say whatever the hell he wants. It’s the 21 GOP Senators who will have to explain NOT removing a criminal, so let’s FORCE each & every one to do so — Pam Keith (@PamKeithFL) July 14, 2019

Oh, look, it’s the Florida woman who said Jesus was cool with abortion.

Always love when she chimes in.

Heh.

Thank God you don’t get to decide the outcome of anything. #BernieBeatsTrump — Valley Iris 🌹 (@SFViris) July 14, 2019

1) An impeachment doesn’t begin. Trump is ecstatic. 2) Trump shouts “even dems think I’m innocent. No impeachment!” 3) a substantial number of voters resent the Dem Party for their inaction. 4) Trump wins and kids remain in cages at the border. 5) Millionaires will be unaffected — Spanky McDutcherson 🔸 (@thatdutchperson) July 13, 2019

Let the infighting continue.

*more popcorn*

Related:

‘I don’t ANSWER to you’: Chad Felix Greene DROPS Ayanna Pressley for lecturing ‘queers about being a queer voice’ and DAMN

THIS is who Trump was talking about –> Adam Baldwin sends Nancy Pelosi BRUTAL reminder of who exactly is on her team (watch)

‘America didn’t ELECT you’: AOC’s rage-thread at Trump reads like she’s crying next to an empty parking lot again and EYE-ROLL