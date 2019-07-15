Like the other members of her ‘squad,’ Ayanna Pressley is working REALLY REALLY REALLY hard to make sure identity politics remain the mantra of the Democratic Party. Which is a great thing for Republicans because Americans are slowly but surely getting worn out from being lectured about their sex, creed, skin color, who they love … etc.

But hey, whatever floats Ayanna’s boat, right?

Watch this hot mess for example:

Wow.

This is really insulting and … well, sorta bigoted.

Sorry, not sorry.

Chad Felix Greene DROPPED her:

The mic has been soooooo dropped.

Chad thinks and speaks for himself?!

The nerve! Doesn’t he know he’s only allowed to fit into one teeny, tiny little label/box that makes the Left’s pandering easier and lazier? Psh.

Huzzah.

That. ^

