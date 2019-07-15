Like the other members of her ‘squad,’ Ayanna Pressley is working REALLY REALLY REALLY hard to make sure identity politics remain the mantra of the Democratic Party. Which is a great thing for Republicans because Americans are slowly but surely getting worn out from being lectured about their sex, creed, skin color, who they love … etc.

But hey, whatever floats Ayanna’s boat, right?

Watch this hot mess for example:

Rep Ayanna Pressley (D-MA) “We don’t need any more brown faces that don’t want to be a brown voice. We don’t need black faces that don’t want to be a black voice. We don’t need Muslims that don’t want to be a Muslim voice. We don’t need queers that don’t want to be a queer voice” pic.twitter.com/2NIj5Vvcor — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) July 15, 2019

Wow.

This is really insulting and … well, sorta bigoted.

Sorry, not sorry.

Chad Felix Greene DROPPED her:

Just so you understand, @AyannaPressley, I am not a 'queer' voice. I have no obligation to nor am I limited by 'queerness.' I am a married gay man.

I identify as trans non-binary.

I am a full and complete human being with unique views and personal values. I don't answer to you. pic.twitter.com/FWaeg8E79t — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) July 15, 2019

The mic has been soooooo dropped.

I can’t love this enough. 😍❤️ — Helen Wheels (@txtiger1) July 15, 2019

How dare you not side with her. Also thanks for not siding with her 👍 — scott coleman 🍄 (@bandphan) July 15, 2019

Chad thinks and speaks for himself?!

The nerve! Doesn’t he know he’s only allowed to fit into one teeny, tiny little label/box that makes the Left’s pandering easier and lazier? Psh.

Huzzah.

Progressives are the new bigots. It’s really that simple. They’re obsessed with color, religion, sexuality and gender. Nobody else is, which is why they’re constantly doing backflips to outdo each other. (For all non-bigots who enjoy life how was your weekend?) https://t.co/AfYzQufZp6 — Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) July 15, 2019

That. ^

