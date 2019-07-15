The INSTANT Trump tweeted about ‘the squad’ this editor knew AOC would be front and center on Twitter playing the character she thinks will get her the most attention and sympathy. This time she tempered the ‘anger’ in her thread with a little bit of fake patriotism so she didn’t sound completely unhinged.

Just really, really fake.

Mr. President, the country I “come from,” & the country we all swear to, is the United States. But given how you’ve destroyed our border with inhumane camps, all at a benefit to you & the corps who profit off them, you are absolutely right about the corruption laid at your feet. https://t.co/HLKQCotR8T — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) July 14, 2019

Sure, Trump’s tweets were … well, not great. But AOC’s reaction to those tweets? *chef’s kiss*

She and the others did exactly what he wanted them to.

You are angry because you don’t believe in an America where I represent New York 14, where the good people of Minnesota elected @IlhanMN, where @RashidaTlaib fights for Michigan families, where @AyannaPressley champions little girls in Boston. /2 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) July 14, 2019

OOOOMG.

Forget that we’re all pretty sure he was just talking to Ilhan Omar but you know, AOC has to make this all about her.

You are angry because you can’t conceive of an America that includes us. You rely on a frightened America for your plunder. You won’t accept a nation that sees healthcare as a right or education as a #1 priority, especially where we’re the ones fighting for it. Yet here we are. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) July 14, 2019

Plunder?

Health care and education aren’t rights and that has nothing to do with Trump’s tweets.

But you know what’s the rub of it all, Mr. President? On top of not accepting an America that elected us, you cannot accept that we don’t fear you,either. You can’t accept that we will call your bluff & offer a positive vision for this country. And that’s what makes you seethe. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) July 14, 2019

America didn’t elect these women.

Small incredibly blue districts where a glass of water with a D next to them could have won did so spare us the AMERICA tirade. Especially when we know their favorability with Americans, in general, is really, really bad.

AOC wrapped up with this:

You know what we’re going to do tomorrow? Same thing we do every week. Fight for:

✅ Living wages & unions

✅ A humane border

✅ Healthcare + edu as rights

✅ Loosening the grip of corp lobbyists on our democracy They can stay busy defending racism. We’ve got things to do. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) July 15, 2019

Defending racism.

And the Oscar for most overblown and melodramatic performance on Twitter goes to …

You are divisive, you spread lies, and you incite hatred. President Trump is one of the only people who can call it what it is and in response you lie and play the race card like always. I’m glad Trump finally called you and your partner out. Long overdue!! @IlhanMN — derek schwartz (@derek_mafs) July 14, 2019

And you Ms. Cortez cannot accept a duly elected president who was elected according to the Constitution-written and signed to be THE law of our Great Land by our first Congress. Though they did not agree on everything, they worked together, compromised for the good of the people. — Lisa Ryan (@lryan120164) July 15, 2019

At the end of the day, AOC is the Left’s Trump.

you know, you got played. He says a few mean things and you are on here responding with several tweets. Ignore him and his comments, by responding to him, you are just showing him he can trigger and upset you and will do it even more. — The Darmok of Margaritaville (@tpedalty25) July 15, 2019

Ding ding ding.

And that’s what he knew would happen.

Like clockwork.

