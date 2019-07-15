On Sunday after Trump tweeted some less than flattering things about ‘progressive congresswomen,’ Twitter EXPLODED as it usually does anytime the president tweets something that makes most of us wish he’d just put the phone down. Now some people think he did this on purpose, to distract from the ICE raid conversations so the agency could do their jobs without all of the noise in social media.

But others think he really screwed up by ‘uniting’ the Democrats with his comments.

After all, Nancy Pelosi came out and defended ‘The Squad’ after Trump sent his tweets …

When @realDonaldTrump tells four American Congresswomen to go back to their countries, he reaffirms his plan to “Make America Great Again” has always been about making America white again. Our diversity is our strength and our unity is our power. https://t.co/ODqqHneyES — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) July 14, 2019

She continued:

I reject @realDonaldTrump’s xenophobic comments meant to divide our nation. Rather than attack Members of Congress, he should work with us for humane immigration policy that reflects American values. Stop the raids – #FamiliesBelongTogether! — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) July 14, 2019

Interesting, right?

And at first glance, it really does seem like perhaps the infighting on the Left was coming to an end since Pelosi who has been ‘at war’ with the four came out swinging to defend them. Sadly for the Left though (heh), Nancy can ‘reject’ it all she wants, but the reaction from her own party was not exactly what you’d call positive.

Huh. Wonder why he felt so safe in attacking them pic.twitter.com/oPd4ZSuz4k — Andray (@andraydomise) July 14, 2019

So they’re blaming Pelosi for Trump’s tweets.

This works.

Heh.

You’re the reason for this, so… — Preston Mitchum (@PrestonMitchum) July 14, 2019

Not even just that he felt safe. His team crafted this attack the second her interview came out. She’s writing their strategy for them — Lili. S. D. (@LilTheTrill) July 14, 2019

Pelosi: "Our unity is our power" Also Pelosi: *Uses establishment infrastructure to attack those same black and brown congresswomen* — Remi Kanazi (@Remroum) July 14, 2019

You & he attacked the same Congresswomen. You refuse to hold impeachment hearings, allowing Trump & his party to shred the Constitution & hold the country hostage. You & Trump are operating on the same side. When democracy dies, you won't be able to justify your actions. — veronicalpw (@veronique_1106) July 15, 2019

If only there were something you could do besides just tweet about it, oh well — God (@thegoodgodabove) July 14, 2019

You are disingenuous. — Roger Thornhill (@rogthornhill) July 15, 2019

Impeach or stop talking. Your words fall on deaf ears.. — Sandra c (@cates_sandra) July 15, 2019

Took long enough for you to say it. Your are 11-12 years too late. Birtherism got us here, along with apathetic White people like you. I fear apathetic allies more than explicit racists. At least I know I'm not safe with them. But you ma'am. You are a danger to minorities too. — Marley K (@MarleyK20) July 15, 2019

Seems we don’t need to worry about the infighting on the Left stopping anytime soon.

But nice try, Nan.

