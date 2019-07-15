If you’re wondering why Trump tweeted what he did about progressive congresswomen and the countries they came from look no further than this tweet Adam Baldwin sent to remind Nancy Pelosi of just who is on her team.

Pretty sure calling Ilham Omar out for laughing about terrorism isn’t racist but hey, the Left believes what it believes.

Watch.

But you know, Trump is the bad guy here.

Granted, his tweets were not some of his best BUT when you think about why he sent them …

Follow this thread: https://t.co/j8Sros5gN0 It’s 1000x worse than anything she said. She voted to support terrorism — (((Aaron Worthing))) (@AaronWorthing) July 15, 2019

And her voting record is even worse than the things she has said about America.

Thanks MN 🖕 — TJ (@J33T1) July 15, 2019

Thanks, super blue district in Minnesota where pretty much any Democrat could win.

Yup.

What I find truly disturbing about this video is she does not understand why there is a difference between the US, the US Army and Al-qaeda. I have a HUGE issue with someone in our government NOT UNDERSTANDING THE DIFFERENCE! — Sean Roemhild (@hsolo05) July 15, 2019

There are a lot of things she does not understand.

Because saying Hezbolla or Al Quaeda is just like saying America or England…they're all just totally reasonable groupings of people… — Maria Romanetti (@WriterRomana) July 15, 2019

Nothing to see here folks.

Totally rational and acceptable behavior from an elected official.

Wow…and she claims she more "American" that people who were born here — ADVis4me (@AVis4me) July 15, 2019

Adorbs, right?

