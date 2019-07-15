If you’re wondering why Trump tweeted what he did about progressive congresswomen and the countries they came from look no further than this tweet Adam Baldwin sent to remind Nancy Pelosi of just who is on her team.

Pretty sure calling Ilham Omar out for laughing about terrorism isn’t racist but hey, the Left believes what it believes.

Watch.

But you know, Trump is the bad guy here.

Granted, his tweets were not some of his best BUT when you think about why he sent them …

Trending

And her voting record is even worse than the things she has said about America.

Thanks, super blue district in Minnesota where pretty much any Democrat could win.

Yup.

There are a lot of things she does not understand.

Nothing to see here folks.

Totally rational and acceptable behavior from an elected official.

Adorbs, right?

Related:

‘America didn’t ELECT you’: AOC’s rage-thread at Trump reads like she’s crying next to an empty parking lot again and EYE-ROLL

Have FUN with that! Nancy Pelosi tries defending ‘The Squad’ from Trump and gets SHUT DOWN … by the LEFT

TFW Steven Crowder ‘makes MSNBC his biatch’ for pushing race-baiting conspiracy smears on Trump’s Social Media Summit

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Adam BaldwinIlhan OmarNancy PelosiTerrorismTrump