When did journalists turn into giant, whiny tattletales? We get it, Brian Stelter is famous for being the annoying Hall Monitor and tattling is his bread and butter, but this ‘tattle’ on Trump was a reach even for him.

Imagine being so obsessed with trying to hurt the president that you report on his notes from a speech.

A close-up photo of Trump's talking points showed the word "Alcaida" scrawled in black ink at the top. This is his misspelling of al Qaeda, right? https://t.co/NYSwvdh0Ox — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) July 16, 2019

Brian.

Dude.

Granted, it wasn’t his story but he sure seemed excited to share it …

From the Washington Post:

Somewhat unusually, though, Trump was ready. As The Washington Post’s David Nakamura pointed out, as Trump transitioned to take press questions, he pulled notes from his pocket and glanced at them occasionally as he spoke. Post photographer Jabin Botsford was there and took photos of Trump as he transferred the notes into and out of his jacket pocket. In doing so, Botsford captured much of what the notes contained: reminders to the president of points he wanted to hit. We’ve re-created those notes below. All typos are in the original, and all underlining is original.

Their entire story is about Trump’s ‘notes.’

Tater shared it.

And these people wonder why we make fun of them.

This is why ppl hate on the media. If you have one, what is your point? — Dog guy (@Catsorange1) July 16, 2019

The top of his head?

Was "petty twat" scrawled at the top of the piece of paper that you most assuredly needed to draft (with an orange crayon) what you believed to be such a witty little tweet? — K_ris10 (@K_ris10_h) July 16, 2019

You get paid for these scoops, Tater? Great work buddy. — Some Call Me…Tim (@ssnbattlechop) July 16, 2019

Journalist or paid instigator? — JohnnyB (@JbucknerJohn) July 16, 2019

Corpse men? — Rabiddogg (@Rabiddogg) July 16, 2019

Awww, good times.

Fwiw, he also had "Ohmar" instead of Omar. I think his staff gives him phonetics instead of, rather than in addition to, the correct spelling. — David Litt (@davidlitt) July 16, 2019

Ding ding ding.

ah yes — great point — i guess for some reason i just thought all leaders knew how to pronounce and spell al Qaeda — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) July 16, 2019

And yet he still keeps going.

Unreal.

This is news how? pic.twitter.com/h9vMBIoHLd — Kevin Barnard (@KevyB1990) July 16, 2019

This is sad stuff, Weebles. — JWF (@JammieWF) July 16, 2019

Yeah, Weebles.

