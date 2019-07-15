As we all know, Amazon is near and dear to Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s evil little socialist heart, and what better way to let her know that tweeps are thinking of her on #PrimeDay than building an entire thread of Amazon goods she might be interested in purchasing.

OMG, this editor giggled a lot reading this. Granted, it’s later in the day so it could be that she’s read SO much stupid that everything is funny at this point but we digress.

Such a giver.

Now THAT’S a steal!

*dead*

Oooh, wonder if these rubber bullets come in pink.

Hehe.

Are they single shot or automatic bullets? — patrickmclemore (@patrickmclemor2) July 15, 2019

I think they're exploding bullets. 🤪 — Fatwa Arbuckle (@FatwaArbuckle) July 15, 2019

Whoa. Great price!

Now you’re talking.

via GIPHY

Happy shopping, AOC!

Related:

‘We have TRUTH on our side’: Scott Walker doesn’t pull a single PUNCH in thread about fighting AOC and Dems for young hearts and minds

Wait, so it wasn’t RACISM?! Get OUTTA here! Another Lefty narrative FALLS APART after Obama admin comes clean

Take a MILLION seats! AOC learns the HARD way that giving Republicans an ultimatum is NEVER, ever a smart move