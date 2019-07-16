Considering AOC started the day off pretending she actually loves America more than Trump (don’t ask), we suppose we shouldn’t be surprised to see her pushing misinformation about private insurance and healthcare to pander about Medicare For All.

To be honest, nothing she tweets should surprise anymore, but we digress.

GOP often cries that guaranteeing healthcare in the US will force us to “ration” it. Thing is, we’re rationing care NOW. People wait too long to see a doctor, if they go at all, bc they can’t afford paying cash or bc their insurance is too pricey. It’s time for #MedicareForAll. https://t.co/auof3CsbY9 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) July 16, 2019

Private insurance is rationing care?

Huh.

We’re not sure she’s exactly right here.

Next thing you know AOC will start talking about when the Germans bombed Pearl Harbor because she’s rolling.

Is this a trick question? Because this feels like a trick question.

People do not wait too long to see a doctor. — AgainstTrumpDude (@TheAmishDude) July 16, 2019

Unless they’re on Medicaid, Medicare, or trying to be seen at the VA.

You know, government care.

A few years as a bartender makes you the world's most expert authority on healthcare? 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 — Catturd (@catturd2) July 16, 2019

As you can see, she’s doing really well in social media today.

Heh.

Oof.

63,000 Canadians came to the US for medical procedures in 2016. Tell me more about how government run healthcare doesn’t ration with long wait times for routine procedures and care? — Steve (@sfsmith1001) July 16, 2019

"We already ration it, so let's ration it more" is a colossally stupid take. — Attila the Honeybun (@TimMansplainsIt) July 16, 2019

Colossally stupid is what the ‘Fraud Squad’ does best.

