Considering AOC started the day off pretending she actually loves America more than Trump (don’t ask), we suppose we shouldn’t be surprised to see her pushing misinformation about private insurance and healthcare to pander about Medicare For All.

To be honest, nothing she tweets should surprise anymore, but we digress.

Private insurance is rationing care?

Huh.

We’re not sure she’s exactly right here.

Next thing you know AOC will start talking about when the Germans bombed Pearl Harbor because she’s rolling.

Is this a trick question? Because this feels like a trick question.

Unless they’re on Medicaid, Medicare, or trying to be seen at the VA.

You know, government care.

As you can see, she’s doing really well in social media today.

Heh.

Oof.

Colossally stupid is what the ‘Fraud Squad’ does best.

