Nancy Pelosi: Stop tweeting.

Trump: Trolls ‘the squad’.

The Squad: TWEET TWEET TWEET TWEET SHRIEK TWEET TWEEEEET AND TWEET.

Man, Trump really got under AOC’s skin …

Hey Mr. President, remember when you bragged about sexually assaulting women, talking about feeling their breasts and genitals, because “when you’re a star they let you do it?” And then you imposed DOE policies to make it harder for sexual assault survivors to report assault? https://t.co/Y2sa2TUcbl — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) July 16, 2019

When we go low, they go way, way lower.

AOC is the gift that keeps on giving to Trump’s re-election campaign, just sayin’.

Donald Trump has decided he does not want to be President of the United States. He does not want to be a President to those who disagree. And he’d rather see most Americans leave than handle our nation’s enshrined tradition of dissent. But we don’t leave the things we love. 🇺🇸 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) July 16, 2019

Holy cow.

For loving America, she and the ‘Fraud Squad’ sure spend a lot of time hating on it.

If you love something, you want to make it better. Not change it so It's unrecognizable. That is your plan. — marnes (@marnes) July 16, 2019

Yay socialism!

He’s has no tolerance to anti-American rhetoric and feels that those in office that Harbor such feelings should leave. Most Americans agree with him — beetle6000 (@therealb6000) July 16, 2019

No one likes you. — Ecklebob Chiselfritz (@RotNScoundrel) July 16, 2019

OUCH.

But looking at her polling in her own district and across the country, this isn’t too far off.

"But we don’t leave the things we love. Wtf is she talking about? Every illegal has left the things they love. The Face Of The Democrat Party — Heather Champion (@winningatmylife) July 16, 2019

The last bill you had a hand in passing was giving change for a $20 to a customer after serving a drink. — Ecklebob Chiselfritz (@RotNScoundrel) July 16, 2019

Wait so now you "love America"? — that one guy in Louisiana (@Mojo50James) July 16, 2019

Right?

Yet your side routinely refers to those that disagree with you as "racists" simply because they disagree… — Matt Saben 🇺🇸 (@mas7095) July 16, 2019

You misspelled “President to 4 traitorous, unAmerican, Hamas supporting, anti-Semitic Socialists”. — David Cole Grey (@greycole05) July 16, 2019

Clearly you don't understand that when he calls you, specifically, 'anti-American,' it's not random. It's not just to be mean. It's because practically everything you stand for goes against the principles our Founding Fathers wove into the fabric of this country. — Vox Q. Dawg (@VoxDawg) July 16, 2019

Um, excuse me?

You don't love things you want to fundamentally transform. — P Henry Martin (@PHenryMartin1) July 16, 2019

Ha! You have decided that anyone who disagrees with you is a Nazi, White Supremacist, Bigot and/or racist. YOU have no room to talk about anyone! — DeplorableMizAmerica (@MizAmerica3) July 16, 2019

Have you ever considered that everything you say makes the average American think you don’t like this country? Think about it. You fight against everything we believe in. — Brenda Garcia Davis (@BrendaGDavis9) July 16, 2019

She really does.

If there is one thing you’ve mastered, it’s lying.🤥 You and your anti-America socialist squad have been resisting EVERYTHING that puts America first. Thank God for President @realDonaldTrump & his unwavering love for our country🙏🏻❤️This man bleeds red, white & blue🇺🇸#FraudSquad — BRIDGEYPOOH™ (@bridgeypooh) July 16, 2019

He's been told by many in your party that he's "Not my President!" So… — Baby it's code outside 🐦 (@sodagrrl) July 16, 2019

You make no sense. Haven't you all spent 2 years screaming that he's not your President? Make up your mind. — Jeanne Nicholson 🔹 (@JeannesTweeting) July 16, 2019

You seem to love lying about detainees drinking out of toilets in concentration camps. To act like we have a common love in America whilst boldly lying about those who serve our country further proves that you are lying about this too. — SergeantMonkeyBreath (@SgtMonkeyBreath) July 16, 2019

I'd rather be an American than a radical liberal democratic socialist. — Tim (@badgerwhacker) July 16, 2019

Ladies and gentlemen….the head of the Fraud Squad! — 5gentexan😜🙀 (@5gentexan) July 16, 2019

Make sure and tip your bartender …

