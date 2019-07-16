Social media has been a dumpster-fire of horrible lately. Whether you’re a conservative, progressive, Democrat, Republican, Independent, Libertarian … it’s all gotten very ugly, and seems to get uglier every day.

Such is the climate of this country right now.

Unless of course, you’re having a meal at Chick-fil-A … watch.

Meanwhile at the Chik-fil-A in Nashville… pic.twitter.com/HZOH2CEP10 — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) July 15, 2019

THIS EDITOR SO NEEDED THIS.

Yaaaaas.

Bring on the Jesus chicken.

Chick-Fil-A is awesome — Allen (@raiderbrown1988) July 15, 2019

What an amazing experience! Love this!!! — Nationalist Dee Dee⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@D_Anon63) July 16, 2019

This is a terrific example of why America is great! — Butterhund (@Butterhund1) July 15, 2019

That’s how it’s supposed to work.

Yes.

Chick Fil A: Breakout into a beautiful song Burger King: Breakout into a hate crime — 𝓟𝓮𝓪𝓷𝓾𝓽 𝓐𝓻𝓫𝓾𝓬𝓴𝓵𝓮 🚬 (@CamelFro) July 15, 2019

Yeah, not seeing a whole lot of milkshakes being thrown by people who eat at Chick-fil-A.

More of this.🙏🏻 — King Joseph (@SEAFORME1) July 16, 2019

Amen.

POWERFULLLLLLLLLLLLLLLL! MUST WATCH!!! — faithm (@flm22) July 16, 2019

If this evil editor had the ability to cry she might have actually shed a tear or two.

Lean On Me. A Classic Anywhere… — Storm (@NtenseStorm) July 15, 2019

Not a left or right thing! — M Allen (@crimsonblu22) July 15, 2019

Just call on me brother …

Huzzah!

More singing, less fighting. Please.

