Trump makes Alyssa Milano feel anger unlike she’s ever felt before.

If that’s the case it might be time for Alyssa to find a hobby or visit the spa … seriously.

He makes me feel anger unlike I’ve never felt before. pic.twitter.com/H7YQigOyDq — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) July 15, 2019

But Alyssa’s anger ain’t nothin’ compared to Brian Karem’s pain of having to cover Trump in the media.

imagine covering this lunacy. — Brian J. Karem (@BrianKarem) July 16, 2019

You guys remember Brian, right?

He’s the guy Seb Gorka dropped at last week’s Social Media Summit at the White House. He’s also pretty well-known for making up stories about small migrant children and woke WWII vets. Yeah, dude is special.

And might have a lovely singing voice.

Brian Karem mad? Or Brian Karem singing opera? You be the judge. pic.twitter.com/uihKGLs4OT — Caleb Howe (@CalebHowe) July 12, 2019

Kills us, every time.

Maybe he’s singing opera in an angry way? FI-GA-RO!

You work for a magazine whose claim to fame was featuring pictures of women’s vulvas to entertain “men.” Shut your sexist, rancid pie hole, Brain. #MeToo #TimesUp — The Morning Spew (@TheMorningSpew) July 16, 2019

Meep.

And what she said.

We didn’t say it.

We laughed at it.

We included it in this article.

But we didn’t say it.

You're not a journalist, you're a punk. — Bill Mc7 (@BillMc7) July 16, 2019

Per Gorka, yup.

Imagine lunacy being covered. — Federalist Musket🇺🇸 (@Patriot_Musket) July 16, 2019

Psh, if we start covering lunacy nobody will read us.

Silly.

Can't stand the heat? Get out of the kitchen. — Edithe Profile (@Nita72882754) July 16, 2019

In other words, bye Felicia.

