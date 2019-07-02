Welp, we’ve been watching Eric Swalwell’s ridiculously stupid gun-control poll for nearly 24 hours thinking that it would eventually reach one of the greatest self-own percentages EVER or to see if he’d delete it …

And wow guys, we see a lot of polls backfire but this one is impressive.

First, the guy can’t beat a Chick-Fil-A sandwich and now he can’t even win his own poll.

Assault weapons have become the firearm of choice in too many mass shootings. We don’t have to live this way — those guns only belong on battlefields. Do you support a ban AND buy-back of every weapon of war in America? — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) July 2, 2019

To be fair, we’re almost impressed he hasn’t deleted this because WOWZA, this is pretty damn embarrassing. At the time of this writing (and folks, this editor waited as long as she could to write this one) the ‘nos’ have it, 79% to 21% yes.

And we’re talking 103k votes.

Good news! If you want you can still vote in his lovely poll for another five hours.

Heh.

How about, "No, I have firearms BECAUSE I love my family and want to keep them safe". — 🇺🇸🏳️‍🌈Chase Sheppard🏳️‍🌈🇺🇸 (@badger7_7) July 2, 2019

How about ‘delete your account’, Eric.

No one in their right mind would carry an AR15 onto a battlefield. — John Sheridan (@JohnSheridan12) July 2, 2019

Another day, another brutal ratio. You are a machine. — prop op (@ProperOpinion) July 2, 2019

Which is correct? — M. Ira Miles (@murmiles) July 2, 2019

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA.

You're such a tool. I believe in preserving my God given rights for my son. If we allow these to be taken away, there is no limit to what we will lose. You can't infringe on the rights of law abiding citizens. — 🌟Duchess of Baskerville AnnaD💫 (@AnnaDsays) July 2, 2019

Here’s a poll: Eric Swalwell has _____chance at becoming President. — Trump2020 (@ForTrump) July 2, 2019

Oh the logic fail.

First: that’s a false dichotomy.

Second: Australia doesn’t have a 2A

Third: there is no such thing as an “assault weapon” — Blair “Happy Birthday, America!!” McKee (@BlairDMckee) July 2, 2019

(1) Semi-automatic rifles aren't used on battlefields. Fully automatic rifles with select fire capacity are, and those are heavily regulated by the ATF. (2) They're used in fewer than 25 percent of mass public shootings, and in only 1 in 10 used rifles alone. — Amy Swearer (@AmySwearer) July 2, 2019

Guns > Swalwell — Southern Bro (@Legal_Citizen) July 2, 2019

I'll support a buyback if you give me five million for each gun. — Danny (@DannyPace) July 2, 2019

That would at least give us something to think about.

Ratiooooooooooooed — John Carswell (@therealLukin) July 2, 2019

Actually handguns are used more frequently and the majority are obtained illegally…but GG — Katie Thulin (@katiet121) July 2, 2019

Eric may be one of the greatest ratio machines on Twitter.

#JobSecurity

