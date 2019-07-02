In case you weren’t convinced that Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is completely and totally full of crap, especially when talking about the facilities at the border …

Hispanic pastors tour border facility lambasted by AOC and say they are ‘shocked by misinformation’ https://t.co/EvaHi449xM #FoxNews — Rep. Steven Smith 🇺🇸 (@RepStevenSmith) July 2, 2019

Uh-oh.

From Fox News:

Rev. Samuel Rodriguez was “full of indignation” when he saw the reports and heard from politicians about the deplorable and inhumane conditions for illegal immigrants at an El Paso County, Texas migrant detention center. But what he saw at the same facility toured by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y. with a group of pastors was “drastically different.” The president of the National Hispanic Christian Leadership Conference, the world’s largest Hispanic Christian organization, and senior pastor of New Seasons Christian Worship Center in Sacramento shared his firsthand experience touring a migrant detention center during a press briefing Monday.

But wait, it gets better:

“I read the reports, saw the news clips. I just wanted to see what was actually happening in order to better enable our efforts to find a fair and a just solution to our broken immigration system,” Rodriguez, who has advised President Trump and both Presidents Barack Obama and George W. Bush on immigration reform, noted. “To my surprise, I saw something drastically different from the stories I’ve been hearing in our national discourse. Even as a veteran of immigration advocacy in the U.S., I was shocked at the misinformation of the crisis at the border.”

She’s such a damn liar.

We know, you knew that already.

Why is this not getting more press?? Its clear that @AOC is using this crisis as some kind of photo op/political gain?? Just when you thought we had a "real world" person in Congress…she turns out to be just another lying POS politician. — Cleve Edge (@CleveEdge) July 2, 2019

Because the media would rather pretend America is running concentration camps because it hurts Trump.

Yup, they’re gross.

She’s playing a part.

