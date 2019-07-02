Leftists and trolls (same difference these days) have apparently been sharing a doctored screenshot of a supposed story Robby Soave wrote about Andy Ngo hiring Proud Boys to pose as Antifa to attack him … Robby himself called this BS out.

Trolls have been tweeting this doctored, fake screenshot of an article I supposedly wrote. My actual article made no such claims, and included a vastly different headline. If this is the evolved form of fake news, it’s mildly terrifying. I have asked @Twitter to take action. pic.twitter.com/cRgjc3Mta0 — Robby Soave (@robbysoave) July 2, 2019

Anything to make Andy the bad guy. This is awful.

Disgusting even.

Really grateful to Soave for calling out this ‘fake news’ and asking Twitter to take action, although we’ll be shocked if they actually do anything about it. They suspended an account yesterday for sharing the video that showed Ngo’s attack so … yeah.

Here is my actual article https://t.co/3Jhs45wCvm — Robby Soave (@robbysoave) July 2, 2019

Gosh, that looks a whole lot different.

Now you know you've made it. — [shrug emoji] (@jtLOL) July 2, 2019

Ironically, after I called out antifa, they've been claiming I hired some white nationalist to push a story I covered a few months ago. They're claiming they have evidence that I funded the entire "hoax" — these people are insane. — (((Jason Rantz))) on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) July 2, 2019

Lying liars lie.

So, the propaganda machine has gone from "It's only a Milkshake" to "This never happened" to "The Proud Boys did it."

Hmm–almost as if they're a bunch of lying scumbags who aren't the slightest big interested in facts.

AKA Normal Behavior for Communists. — KAM (@KAMbot1138) July 2, 2019

Libel taken to a whole new level. — Alex M. 🐺 (@823labs) July 2, 2019

Something like that.

But the ends justify the means or something …

For those wondering: YES, people are actually falling for this fake screenshot. I came across one account yesterday who was promoting it as fact, and several more today. pic.twitter.com/WWKk1zpHod — bryce *️⃣ (@imbrycero) July 2, 2019

Wish we could say this is unbelievable or even surprising but it’s not.

It’s all too typical.

Related:

‘Did you even BOTHER to watch the video?!’ CNN does their best to discredit Andy Ngo during interview about his attack (watch)

Houston, we have an IDIOT! AOC doubles down playing the victim during her ‘border tour’ and WHOA NELLY talk about backfire

OK, THIS is hilariously brutal –> Eric Swalwell can’t even beat a Chick-fil-A sandwich annnd we’re officially DYING over here