Leftists and trolls (same difference these days) have apparently been sharing a doctored screenshot of a supposed story Robby Soave wrote about Andy Ngo hiring Proud Boys to pose as Antifa to attack him … Robby himself called this BS out.

Anything to make Andy the bad guy. This is awful.

Disgusting even.

Really grateful to Soave for calling out this ‘fake news’ and asking Twitter to take action, although we’ll be shocked if they actually do anything about it. They suspended an account yesterday for sharing the video that showed Ngo’s attack so … yeah.

Gosh, that looks a whole lot different.

Lying liars lie.

Something like that.

But the ends justify the means or something …

Wish we could say this is unbelievable or even surprising but it’s not.

It’s all too typical.

