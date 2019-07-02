Eric Swalwell is kinda sorta like the male version of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez EXCEPT he’s not a cute chick so he doesn’t get quite the fawning and white knighting our ‘favorite’ socialist Democrat does …

Apparently, he thinks he ‘came in hot’ at the debate last week. Yeah, we made the same face, one that says, ‘Dude, you were a train wreck last week but hey, whatever helps you sleep at night’.

What in the ever-loving heck is this?

We came in hot at the debate last week and we'll continue to bring the heat at the July's debate. Are you ready? pic.twitter.com/a6loUpofop — Eric Swalwell (@ericswalwell) July 1, 2019

Ready for what? Eric to make a giant fool of himself again?

Ya’ know, when we put it that way … it was pretty damn entertaining.

But not quite as entertaining as the Chick-fil-A sandwich that is currently beating Swalwell on Twitter.

Help this picture of a @ChickfilA sandwich get more likes than Eric Swalwell. #RT pic.twitter.com/Vd5KRWAe8Y — ToddKron (@toddkron) July 1, 2019

Granted, a Chick-fil-A sandwich is DELICIOUS but still, this is brutal.

Heh.

This picture has nearly 4500 while his doesn’t even make 200. Talk about poetic. — Ari 🏳️‍🌈 (@saltyhistorian) July 2, 2019

@ericswalwell is lucky the sandwich isn't running. — ToddKron (@toddkron) July 1, 2019

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Looks like @ChickfilA comes in hotter. — ToddKron (@toddkron) July 1, 2019

Once the pic had two likes it had won that contest. — johnny cy (@johnnycy89) July 2, 2019

Pure gold man. — Duke Nukem (@Em0ryD3an) July 1, 2019

It really is.

And dangit, now this editor wants Chick-fil-A.

