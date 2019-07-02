Eric Swalwell is kinda sorta like the male version of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez EXCEPT he’s not a cute chick so he doesn’t get quite the fawning and white knighting our ‘favorite’ socialist Democrat does …

Apparently, he thinks he ‘came in hot’ at the debate last week. Yeah, we made the same face, one that says, ‘Dude, you were a train wreck last week but hey, whatever helps you sleep at night’.

What in the ever-loving heck is this?

Ready for what? Eric to make a giant fool of himself again?

Ya’ know, when we put it that way … it was pretty damn entertaining.

But not quite as entertaining as the Chick-fil-A sandwich that is currently beating Swalwell on Twitter.

Granted, a Chick-fil-A sandwich is DELICIOUS but still, this is brutal.

Heh.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

It really is.

And dangit, now this editor wants Chick-fil-A.

