Andy Ngo went on with Tucker Carlson to talk about Antifa attacking (assaulting) him. His story is horrific. Truly.

Watch.

This is so awful and makes Mayor Ted Wheeler’s lame-a*s statement on Twitter seem even more useless and insulting. Not to mention it paints the Portland PD in the worst light possible.

Don’t forget about all the Leftists on Twitter claiming this was a scam, calling Ngo a trouble-making Nazi and claiming he had it coming.

Whoa. That’s deep … and absolutely true.

Sadly it’s all too believable.

Democrats have created several monsters since Trump took office and it’s becoming painfully clear they’ve completely lost control of them.

