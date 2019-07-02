Andy Ngo went on with Tucker Carlson to talk about Antifa attacking (assaulting) him. His story is horrific. Truly.

Watch.

Journalist Andy Ngo describes Antifa’s violent attack: “A mob of people all dressed in black and wearing masks started beating me with their fists and some of them used objects to hit me … all this time I kept thinking, ‘where are the police?’” Ngo suffered a brain hemorrhage. pic.twitter.com/lrLatHypja — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) July 2, 2019

This is so awful and makes Mayor Ted Wheeler’s lame-a*s statement on Twitter seem even more useless and insulting. Not to mention it paints the Portland PD in the worst light possible.

Tucker Carlson on Antifa, the group that violently attacked Ngo: “This is a group that CNN’s primetime anchors have defended and promoted” pic.twitter.com/OsZywqNjgU — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) July 2, 2019

Don’t forget about all the Leftists on Twitter claiming this was a scam, calling Ngo a trouble-making Nazi and claiming he had it coming.

Portland PD and the Mayor failed Ngo. I would sue all of them. — stepheng #FlytheW (@KrayonPundit) July 2, 2019

Take special note – once he raised his arms signalling surrender/desire to leave; they intensified their attacks. What a bunch of spineless misfits, hyenas at best. *Masked

*Mobs

*Violence

*Callous

*Unloved/Rejected from society

*Groupthink Sounds a lot like #ISIS — Anas Q (@anasq82) July 2, 2019

Antifa demonstrate the free will of the failed human condition. — David (@paradise919400) July 2, 2019

Whoa. That’s deep … and absolutely true.

I witnessed this interview. What was impressed upon me the most was Mr. Ngo was told that if he desired an ambulance, he would have to go back through that mob to get to the other side… And no assistance to guard him by Portland police escorts was offered to him! Unbelievable!! — Nicki Elmore (@NickiAtwood) July 2, 2019

Sadly it’s all too believable.

They made him walk to the ambulance!!!!! With a bleeding brain. Sue the city!!!! — Cindy (@Peaknoy) July 2, 2019

Amazing how police can standby and watch multiple people attack one and do nothing! Hmmm, I wonder if this was a group of proud boys doing the attacking, would the police standby and watch? Only cowards hide their faces and attack the defenceless in groups. — Patrick Myers (@PatrickJMyersII) July 2, 2019

This is @TheDemocrats in complete chaos. This is what happens when you give liberties unrestrained to thugs. — aatucagg (@aatucagg) July 2, 2019

Democrats have created several monsters since Trump took office and it’s becoming painfully clear they’ve completely lost control of them.

