Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has said, done, and tweeted some seriously dumb stuff, but her stunt at the border yesterday well and truly takes the cake. We joke about her, a lot, but the reality is she’s a manipulative socialist with some seriously dangerous ideas who has conned a rather large and dense portion of this country.

Not her own district though, where she continues to poll badly, but that’s another story.

AOC spent much of yesterday trying to spin a tale about her photo op … err … visit to the border, making herself look like some sort of fearless hero when all she was really doing was exploiting the people at the border to score some cheap political points.

She got caught ‘stretching the truth’ over and over again but that didn’t stop her from doubling down on the CBP officers she claims made her feel endangered.

No. They’re tired of being lied about, constantly, and made into villains for doing a job that’s not easy in the first place.

This was an Oscar-worthy performance, indeed.

DEFINITELY.

Harvard weighs in.

*eye roll*

Shhh. Let her numbers keep falling.

We didn’t say it.

We laughed.

We included it in this article.

But we didn’t say it.

And that really sums it up, doesn’t it.

