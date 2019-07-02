Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has said, done, and tweeted some seriously dumb stuff, but her stunt at the border yesterday well and truly takes the cake. We joke about her, a lot, but the reality is she’s a manipulative socialist with some seriously dangerous ideas who has conned a rather large and dense portion of this country.

Not her own district though, where she continues to poll badly, but that’s another story.

AOC spent much of yesterday trying to spin a tale about her photo op … err … visit to the border, making herself look like some sort of fearless hero when all she was really doing was exploiting the people at the border to score some cheap political points.

She got caught ‘stretching the truth’ over and over again but that didn’t stop her from doubling down on the CBP officers she claims made her feel endangered.

And to these CBP officers saying they felt “threatened” by me – They were literally discussing making a GoFundMe for an officer who attacked my on my tour. They confiscated my phone, and they were all armed. I’m 5’4”. They’re just upset I exposed their inhumane behavior. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) July 2, 2019

No. They’re tired of being lied about, constantly, and made into villains for doing a job that’s not easy in the first place.

You should really consider acting instead of politics. You could earn an Emmy with the BS you’re spewing here Alexandria. — RosyRed VA Belle (@kt1varose629) July 2, 2019

This was an Oscar-worthy performance, indeed.

I’m so sorry that this happened to you. You are definitely the victim in all of this. — ⓜⓐⓣⓣ’ⓢ ⓘⓓⓔⓐ ⓢⓗⓞⓟ (@MattsIdeaShop) July 2, 2019

DEFINITELY.

She LIVES to be a victim! — Cindy (@Peaknoy) July 2, 2019

Alex, you can’t be serious that you were frightened by federal agents who were armed. Especially when they did nothing and the whole violent episode was in your imagination. — Dennis Moncrief (@DennisMoncrief4) July 2, 2019

BREAKING

Congressional Drama Queen Forced To Follow Rules — a row of wombat emojis (@dodgytheclown) July 2, 2019

I thought there was a rule for everyone, no devices in the facilities. — IrritatedWoman (@irritatedwoman) July 2, 2019

It’s insane that we’ve gotten to the point that CBP officers have more power than sitting congress members. — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) July 2, 2019

Harvard weighs in.

*eye roll*

It’s also insane to treat Reps like celebrities. She is from NY. She has constituents to serve. Running for a possible job change in the near future is not a concern of most people in the United States. But she can be Twitter President. — John Wright (@jww372) July 2, 2019

Shhh. Let her numbers keep falling.

So you got out then? Dammit — Kevin Durant? (@markand4503) July 2, 2019

We didn’t say it.

We laughed.

We included it in this article.

But we didn’t say it.

Liar — Gina Hartsell (@LotofLabs) July 2, 2019

And that really sums it up, doesn’t it.

Related:

‘RESIGN’! Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler tweets response-thread about Antifa attacking Andy Ngo and ain’t NOBODY buyin’ it

Just WOW and WTAF?! Twitter suspends @Lucet_Vertias’ account after she posts video of Antifa violence in Portland

Sit DOWN! NYC Antifa tweets entire thread claiming they’re HEROES fighting ‘far-right violence’ and it doesn’t go well, like at all