Michelle Malkin wrote an entire thread about two other victims of Antifa violence in Oregon, and she referenced a video made by @Lucet_Veritas.

Who has since been magically suspended …

Huh, it’s almost like Twitter is protecting Antifa. Wonder why that is.

Meanwhile, this as*hole’s account is just fine:

Trending

Although we are hearing they made him delete his ‘kill the Jews’ tweet.

How magnanimous of them.

*eye roll and then eye roll again*

It’s certainly starting to seem that way.

Michelle noticed as well that her account has been suspended and called Twitter out.

Suspended for sharing real news.

That tells us everything we need to know about Twitter and ain’t none of it good.

Psh, they don’t even have to be extreme.

*adjusts tinfoil hat*

Dude, anything is possible at this point.

Related:

Sit DOWN! NYC Antifa tweets entire thread claiming they’re HEROES fighting ‘far-right violence’ and it doesn’t go well, like at all

Why didn’t Mueller TELL US this?! Aaron Maté’s thread about Russian ties and western intel could be a GAME-CHANGER

NAILED IT: Ricky Gervais sums Antifa and their enablers UP in 1 perfect yet BRUTAL tweet and triggers a whole LOTTA dumb

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: antifaLucet VeritasMichelle Malkinsuspensiontwitter