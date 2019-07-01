Michelle Malkin wrote an entire thread about two other victims of Antifa violence in Oregon, and she referenced a video made by @Lucet_Veritas.

New thread: Sharing information from my phone interviews tonight with 2 other victims of Antifa assaults: Oregonians Adam Kelly and John Blum, seen in this video posted by @Lucet_Veritas https://t.co/ZBWTKMfDwT /a — Michelle Malkin (@michellemalkin) July 1, 2019

Who has since been magically suspended …

WOW @Twitter why is @Lucet_Veritas' account suspended? All she did was highlight Antifa violence. And I notice @Heshoz, who tweeted "Now lets kill some jews," still has his account up. https://t.co/j7wCRwdAzH https://t.co/J2I6fYMjxR — Chris Pandolfo (@ChrisCPandolfo) July 1, 2019

Huh, it’s almost like Twitter is protecting Antifa. Wonder why that is.

Meanwhile, this as*hole’s account is just fine:

The whole world hates you. Loathes you to be precise.

Cant wait to get rid of you. — Hesham Mansour (@Heshoz) July 1, 2019

Although we are hearing they made him delete his ‘kill the Jews’ tweet.

How magnanimous of them.

*eye roll and then eye roll again*

Twitter protecting their antifa employees — liberalrater❌ (@ratedliberal) July 1, 2019

It’s certainly starting to seem that way.

Michelle noticed as well that her account has been suspended and called Twitter out.

WTF? @lucet_veritas posted invaluable video of Antifa attacks in Portland on Saturday. Now she's suspended? Twitter remains a safe space…for Antifa whitewashers, cheerleaders, and enablers. https://t.co/XWh2G5Stm1 — Michelle Malkin (@michellemalkin) July 1, 2019

Suspended for sharing real news.

That tells us everything we need to know about Twitter and ain’t none of it good.

The Extreme Left has this tactic where they spam the "Report this Tweet for Abuse" button. — Nick Flor-ProfessorF (@ProfessorF) July 1, 2019

Psh, they don’t even have to be extreme.

The Narrative must be preserved. — _kadaka_ (@_kadaka_) July 1, 2019

Well isn’t this concerning. If they remove the evidence, I guess they think it never happened. I bet the footage was included in numerous videos and broadcasts elsewhere though. Apparently twitter hasn’t heard of the Streisand Effect. — Eddie L (@ELapoer) July 1, 2019

Antifa members likely work for google, fakeb00k and twitter. — ❣️BorneUSATrump❣️🇺🇸 (@bourneintheusa1) July 1, 2019

*adjusts tinfoil hat*

Dude, anything is possible at this point.

