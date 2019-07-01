Reading a good deal of the Mueller report and follow-up reporting can be a little bit like reading stereo instructions backward and in Japanese which is why we often times leave it up to much smarter people than we are to write about it.

We just write about them writing about it.

And it works out nicely.

Take for example Aaron Maté’s thread on Russian agents versus western intelligence which started from another thread by Shane Harris.

Officials familiar with U.S. intelligence reports told The Post that Mifsud had been identified by intelligence agencies as a potential Russian agent before he met Papadopoulos, an assessment drawn from reporting collected over several years. — Shane Harris (@shaneharris) June 30, 2019

They’re still ‘talking’ to the Washington Post.

Old habits die hard?

Anyway, here’s Aaron’s short but seemingly important thread:

Why didn't Mueller tell us this? He had no problem citing FBI's claim that Kilmnik has "ties" to Russian intel. And he did his best to suggest Mifsud was a Russian agent without directly calling him one (probably cause he has no evidence of it). Curious that this is claimed now. https://t.co/2WVrCs3G9n — Aaron Maté (@aaronjmate) July 1, 2019

It’s all very curious.

Given Mueller tried to suggest that Mifsud & Kilimnik were Russian agents, it's hard to believe US intel identified Mifsud "as a potential Russian agent" but somehow Mueller didn't tell us. So what's going on? My guess: we're about to learn that Mifsud is tied to Western intel. — Aaron Maté (@aaronjmate) July 1, 2019

We’re starting to see why Mueller has so many rules around his testimony because it sure seems like there are certain topics and items he may not want to talk about. *adjusts tinfoil hat*

People paying attention have known Mifsud was western intelligence for a long time. More accurately: THE PUBLIC is starting to understand, so they’re getting in front of it — Dilf Lundgren ディルフ (@mfbeez) July 1, 2019

That could well be a game-changer.

After following whats been going on in Italy the past few mths, it's pretty obvious the dude has nada to do with Russia. They're trying too hard to get ahead of something. — Tasha Ninotchka ⏳🦁❤️ (@TashaNinotchka) July 1, 2019

Ahead of something, sure.

But what?

We shall see, and hopefully sooner than later.

