As always, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was quick to make a fool of herself on Twitter. When she dumped on Ivanka Trump claiming that being the president’s daughter wasn’t a qualification people were quick to remind her that neither was being a bartender.

Which made ‘She Guevara’ very, very fussy.

Guess it’s ok for her to completely disrespect another woman but if anyone dares disrespect her?! THREAD RAGE! Virtue-signaling powers ACTIVATE!

As always, I‘m proud of my work in restaurants. I also worked for Sen. Ted Kennedy, piloted literacy projects in the South Bronx, studied Development Economics in W Africa, served as an Educational Director & won international science competitions before I ran for office, too. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 30, 2019

Someone seems defensive.

Working people that GOP dismiss as “just a waitress/cook/etc” contain multitudes, & are just as capable & intelligent as anyone. Classism – judging someone’s character by their income – is disappointing to see from them. What is so appalling to GOP about having an honest job? — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 30, 2019

The GOP does not dismiss working people, they dismissed AOC for being a snotty hyena. But go ahead, virtue signal away.

Some of the most nuanced, intelligent, & grounded people I‘ve ever met weren’t at BU, MIT or Harvard events when I was a student. They were the plumbers & waitresses I hung out with at happy hour, who had ferocious intellectual curiosity *and* a lived context of the real world. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 30, 2019

She’s so down to Earth and stuff. Like totally.

In other words, Republicans who criticize my being a waitress as evidence of lacking skill can take their classism to the trash. You are insulting the capacities and potential of virtually every working person in America (&the 🌎) for having experience that’s earned, not bought. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 30, 2019

No, they were insulting you and you alone, AOC, after you made a childish and petty attack on the president’s daughter.

Stop using working people as a shield.

(And that’s if they even take out their own trash, which I doubt) — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 30, 2019

*yawn*

Sorry, but this "poor me" act is tiring. You can't go around making snide comments and expect no one to say anything. — Dan 🇺🇸 (@danieltobin) July 1, 2019

But she’s AOC! She’s edgy! She’s hip! She’s now.

She’s a joke.

Nope. That's just the trash that "voted" you in. Care to try again? — SeeDaUSAinmyCovefefe (@GMEMDBABY) July 1, 2019

This myth that Democrats, yourself included, and their operatives in the media perpetuate, is that Republicans are elitists when in fact the ultra rich reside in your party. You’re all about money but act like you’re above it. — Ed Suárez (@suarez1116) July 1, 2019

I do, and criticism is of your negative take on all people Conservative & your hardcore goal of socialist takeover of economy using fantasy stats. Wish you were still working for a living. #SocialismDestroys — TXCobrak (@TXCobrak) July 1, 2019

Interesting how she has become the very elitist, snotty, petulant, entitled person she accused Ivanka Trump of being.

