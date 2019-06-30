Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is truly the epitome of what a ‘mean girl’ looks like in politics. Empty-headed, vain, no real value in having her around, and just mean and spiteful … sums her up, doncha think?

Otherwise, why would she have gone after Ivanka Trump like this?

You know what else isn’t a qualification?

Being a bartender.

She had to know this wouldn’t go well for her.

But we repeat ourselves.

Over, and over, and over again.

Then this morning she decided to talk about what it takes to be a leader and that went even worse:

Like she has any real clue about what it means to be a leader.

So deep.

So meaningful.

So stupid.

If AOC wasn’t spouting off about things she knows nothing about she’d never say or tweet anything.

What he said.

