Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is truly the epitome of what a ‘mean girl’ looks like in politics. Empty-headed, vain, no real value in having her around, and just mean and spiteful … sums her up, doncha think?

Otherwise, why would she have gone after Ivanka Trump like this?

It may be shocking to some, but being someone’s daughter actually isn’t a career qualification. It hurts our diplomatic standing when the President phones it in & the world moves on. The US needs our President working the G20. Bringing a qualified diplomat couldn’t hurt either. https://t.co/KCZMXJ8FD9 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 30, 2019

You know what else isn’t a qualification?

Being a bartender.

But somehow serving beer is a qualification to have a career in politics. — Carmine Sabia (@CarmineSabia) June 30, 2019

Table 3 needs ketchup — us395 🇺🇸🌴🏖️ (@US395) June 30, 2019

This is rich coming from one of the most embarrassingly underqualified, cringe worthy representatives ever. Sit down. — 🌟Duchess of Baskerville AnnaD💫 (@AnnaDsays) June 30, 2019

Inept bartender weighs in on Career Qualifications pic.twitter.com/yexsfP9l8H — brownOUT (@JHWalz32) June 30, 2019

It may be shocking to some, but winning a Congressional election isn't a guarantee that someone is qualified to be a member of Congress. Some really should stick to serving drinks. — Redcloak the Unruly (@BrewingAle) June 30, 2019

She had to know this wouldn’t go well for her.

But we repeat ourselves.

Over, and over, and over again.

Then this morning she decided to talk about what it takes to be a leader and that went even worse:

Leadership is difficult.

Leadership is a responsibility. Leadership is about doing things before anybody else does them.

Leadership is about taking risks.

Leadership is about taking decisions when you don’t know 100% what the outcome is going to be.

(/1) https://t.co/ke1pzaO8pf — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 30, 2019

Like she has any real clue about what it means to be a leader.

On climate, it’s easy to follow – and there are detriments to following. You are too late. You do not control your destiny. But it is enormously easy because you don’t have to determine the future. It seems as if, really, it’s a decision on whether we’re going to lead or not. /2 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 30, 2019

So deep.

So meaningful.

So stupid.

Does anyone believe AOC writes these eloquent twitter posts herself? I have a bridge to sell to you and it runs across the Namib desert.😂😂😂 — Mohamed Qadriمحمد قادري (@CapitalismCool) June 30, 2019

Bartender lecturing on climate change lol. Where the hell are my drinks? — Aniket Kesarkar (@askEvertonian08) June 30, 2019

You should probably do more research into costs, benefits, and hazards of the various "green energy" sources before you continue spouting on about things you know very little about.https://t.co/dSiBKak9GX — Tzendrix of Leng (@Tzendrix) June 30, 2019

If AOC wasn’t spouting off about things she knows nothing about she’d never say or tweet anything.

Lead? Only people following you are people wanting free shi… stuff. Let’s see you get the people who know we’ll have to really pay for your empty promises to follow your lead. Now go cry at a empty parking lot. — RealDeal428 (@deal428) June 30, 2019

What he said.

Related:

‘Who wants to tell Eric he’s an as*hole’? Eric Swalwell’s gun-control rhetoric OFFICIALLY goes too far with Sandy Hook claim

So much FAIL –> Hollywood blue-check’s defense of Antifa BACKFIRES, proves they are the REAL fascists in the room

TOUGH GUY! HuffPo dbag Christopher Mathias THRASHED so much over his vile Andy Ngo tweet he deletes (but we got it)