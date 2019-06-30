The Leftist media sure has done a bang-up job of making themselves look like complete and total douchebags over the past 24 hours with how they’ve responded to Antifa assaulting Andy Ngo. Helpful hint, if you think blaming Andy for getting beaten up is the right take on what happened you’re doing it wrong.

Take for example Christopher Mathias, who according to his own bio is a senior reporter for Huffington Post.

Senior. Think about that for a minute.

This HuffPost writer @letsgomathias deleted this tweet celebrating Antifa’s “milkshaking” of a journalist. The milkshakes were lined with quicklime/quick dry concrete mix and produce chemical burns, in addition to being heavy. pic.twitter.com/orQi1ikruv — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) June 30, 2019

Gosh, wonder why the tough guy deleted it. Probably because he was getting dragged more than Hillary after she lost the election in 2016.

What a SNOWFLAKE.

HuffPo sure can pick ’em.

Christopher Mathias is PROUD that Antifa beat a gay Asian journalist to a bloody pulp for having the gall to report news events. Christopher Mathias represents the sad state of the Left today. — John in SC 🌙🌴 (@johninsc1) June 30, 2019

Oof.

Even The Reagan Battalion called him out …

.@letsgomathias is a senior reporter for the @HuffPost. He deleted this tweet. pic.twitter.com/mBDMdBuOwM — The Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) June 30, 2019

Yes as long as you don't agree with our views you deserve violence. @HuffPost pic.twitter.com/T9MfE2ctU5 — Steel Reign (@RevivedClan) June 30, 2019

We’re seeing an awful lot of excuses being made for the thugs who threw cement milkshakes at Andy … Brian Stelter went so far as to call Andy just a ‘messenger’.

Don’t make that face, we didn’t write it.

Again, it's always the same exact people. Here is Huffington Post Senior Reporter, @letsgomathias, mocking a journalist who was repeatedly assaulted by a violent mob. pic.twitter.com/geHAQIvYqv — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) June 30, 2019

Guessing Christopher would be the first one to cry if someone threw a cement milkshake at him.

Heck, he couldn’t even leave a mean tweet up.

Heh.

he’s human dirt — Paul Shetler (@paul_shetler) June 30, 2019

I want to add that it’s not okay to throw plain milkshakes at people either. The notion that you’re a snowflake for pointing out that throwing milkshakes at someone isn’t peaceful is asinine. — John McRoberts 🇻🇦🇮🇱 (@JMCROB01) June 30, 2019

Starting to see why Christopher tried deleting the tweet but as we’ve said time and time again, Twitter is FOREVER.

Have fun with that.

