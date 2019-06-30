The Leftist media sure has done a bang-up job of making themselves look like complete and total douchebags over the past 24 hours with how they’ve responded to Antifa assaulting Andy Ngo. Helpful hint, if you think blaming Andy for getting beaten up is the right take on what happened you’re doing it wrong.

Take for example Christopher Mathias, who according to his own bio is a senior reporter for Huffington Post.

Senior. Think about that for a minute.

Gosh, wonder why the tough guy deleted it. Probably because he was getting dragged more than Hillary after she lost the election in 2016.

What a SNOWFLAKE.

HuffPo sure can pick ’em.

Trending

Oof.

Even The Reagan Battalion called him out …

We’re seeing an awful lot of excuses being made for the thugs who threw cement milkshakes at Andy … Brian Stelter went so far as to call Andy just a ‘messenger’.

Don’t make that face, we didn’t write it.

Guessing Christopher would be the first one to cry if someone threw a cement milkshake at him.

Heck, he couldn’t even leave a mean tweet up.

Heh.

Starting to see why Christopher tried deleting the tweet but as we’ve said time and time again, Twitter is FOREVER.

Have fun with that.

