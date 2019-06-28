Welp, if New York Times columnist David Brooks was trying to infuriate a bunch of people who are easily infuriated anyway, he succeeded with his piece about Democrats going too far Left and losing the election in 2020.

According to a recent Gallup poll, 35 percent of Americans call themselves conservative, 35 percent call themselves moderate and 26 percent call themselves liberal. The candidates at the debates this week fall mostly within the 26 percent. The party seems to think it can win without any of the 35 percent of us in the moderate camp, the ones who actually delivered the 2018 midterm win.

The progressive narrative is dominating in part because progressives these days have a direct and forceful story to tell and no interest in compromising it. It’s dominating because no moderate wants to bear the brunt of progressive fury by opposing it.

As David himself witnessed after sharing this piece but we’ll get to that in a minute.

But the big divide in America is not between the top 1 percent and the bottom 99. It’s between the top 20 percent and the rest. These are the highly educated Americans who are pulling away from everybody else and who have built zoning restrictions and meritocratic barriers to make sure outsiders can’t catch up.

If Democrats run a populist campaign against the business elite, Trump will run a broader populist campaign against the entire educated elite. His populism is more compelling to people who respond to such things. After all, he is actually despised by the American elite, unlike the Democrats.

Truth hurts?

Democrats should be worried because in their desperation to fight Trump they’ve unleashed the stupid that is socialism and crazy Leftists in social media. Dr. Frankenstein has truly lost control of his monster …

All you have to do is look at how they reacted to David’s piece:

Ugh, she is just so awful … but we suppose a perfect fit for Media Matters.

Yeah, they don’t need your vote, David. EL OH EL

This guy didn’t read the article.

Yeah, this seems smart. Tell your allies they’re not wanted anyway … that’ll teach Trump.

David is right.

But thank God none of these idiots can figure that out.

