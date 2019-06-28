Sounds like Alyssa Milano went to visit the migrant children at the border and showed up in a chauffeured luxury car with her smartphone.

I still can't get over @Alyssa_Milano showing up in a chauffeured luxury car with her smartphone to visit poor migrant children. That's just peak 2019 Hollywood "activism." I wonder if she brought enough avocado toast and LaCroix for the planned photo-op. — Brittany Hughes (@RealBrittHughes) June 27, 2019

Avocado toast and LaCroix … HA HA HA HA HA HA.

Hopefully whatever she brought along was gluten-free and vegan, right?

Alyssa couldn’t seem to figure out why people were mocking her for this.

I’m confused. I am not from here therefore, I took a car service. I had zero control over what kind of car they sent to pick me up. Regardless, does my means of transportation to get to the detention center undermine the devastation I witnessed? Should I have had a flip phone? 💔 https://t.co/FajAHYq6kB — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) June 27, 2019

Car service? MOST people get an Uber or rent a car and use GPS if they don’t know where they’re going. And seriously, a flip phone. She seems a teensy bit defensive, doncha think?

You see, Alyssa, when we proles are in a strange city, we call Budget, Alamo, National, or some other rent-a-car agency where they give us a late model Ford Festiva or upgrade us to a nice Buick. You take a car service which picks you up like you're going to the Oscars. https://t.co/io8PEdlzgu — Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) June 28, 2019

Hollywood, right?

And you guys, the shrieking at Brittany from the Left for calling Alyssa out about her Hollywood activism is impressive and not in a good way.

Look at this mess:

"Rental cars and smartphones are SO HOLLYWOOD" reports this tweet from, I guess, 2002 — Seth Abramson (@SethAbramson) June 27, 2019

Oh, good, Seth Abramson chimed in.

We suppose we should just be happy he didn’t write 500 tweets about Britt’s tweet.

As opposed to Melanoma and her "I don't care" jacket; right, John? — Demon Deacon (@TrvlPrst) June 27, 2019

These poor, sad, deflecting little creatures.

And she did it all without Gold Digging, like Melania!! Conservatives HATE it when liberals are better at capitalism than they are. — Carlos Alazraqui (@carlosalazraqui) June 27, 2019

We’re not entirely sure why they all decided to attack Melania here but eh … Lefties.

Truth be told we can’t include most of these tweets because they are filled with words that would make the bluest of truck drivers blush – guess THAT’S how Hollywood responds when called out for their hypocrisy and make-believe activism.

