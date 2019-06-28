Blah blah blah blah and blah … that’s what we’re starting to ‘hear’ every time we read Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s tweets.

Ugh, this woman.

So AOC is worried that the GOP is scaring Democrats away from being socialists and truth be told, they should be scared. Socialism is a disease, a disgusting form of govt. that makes the rich poor and the poor poorer.

But go ahead, listen to this twit (yes we said twit, calm down!):

Yep, amusing how some think GOP calling Dems socialists is a new thing. a) they’ve called us it (at least) since FDR

b) GOP has no idea what economic democracy is The whole goal of this attack is to get Dems to back off fighting for the economic rights of working class people. https://t.co/H5c1sEjMbc — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 28, 2019

This may well be the first time we have actual socialists in office though …

It’s worked in recent history, btw – which is why they keep doing it. It got Dems to kill the public option years ago (imagine the last decade w a public option!) I *wish* the party was as bold as GOP accuses. We’d win more, imo. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 28, 2019

Not if what the people in the audience at the Democratic debates were saying last night is true, but whatever helps AOC sleep at night. Plus from what we’re seeing from polling for AOC in her own district, she is not doing well so why would ANYONE listen to her?

She topped her little rant off with this:

The emperor has no clothes: the GOP truly has no plan, no agenda, & no positive vision for the future of the United States. We will win if we fight unapologetically for the future of ALL people – incl healthcare, education, labor, human rights, & dignity.pic.twitter.com/gaWTfvumGB — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 28, 2019

See? Admit it, all you heard when you read this tweet was, ‘Blah blah blah blah blah.’

We know exactly what economic democracy is. That’s why we fight against it and anyone who supports it. — William Waring (@billwaring) June 28, 2019

We are a Constitutional Republic. #CivicsMuch? — Constitutional Cupcakes (@CupcakesTLH) June 28, 2019

Its amazing that you only use History when you think it benefits you. — scott coleman 🍄 (@bandphan) June 28, 2019

"Economic Democracy" isn't a thing.

Shared misery on the other hand is…. — Texas Guy (@Collinsdw) June 28, 2019

“Economic democracy.” Call it what it is – Communism. — Gilmore Tuttle (@BulldogsTuttle) June 28, 2019

You’re not talking about economic opportunity – you’re the one who squelched jobs in your own district. You’re selling confiscatory taxes to fund freebies for the nonworking at the expense of the people who work and pay their own way. That destroys jobs & economic opportunity. — Thistle-at-Law (@WallyStummy) June 28, 2019

We’re starting to see why she’s trending so badly in her own district.

Yikes.

Honey, I can think of a laundry list a mile long of stuff you don't know about. You should get more educated. Learn about the problems before you try to solve them. — Jenny 🐼 (@JCEdmund) June 28, 2019

Good idea.

