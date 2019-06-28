Blah blah blah blah and blah … that’s what we’re starting to ‘hear’ every time we read Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s tweets.

Ugh, this woman.

So AOC is worried that the GOP is scaring Democrats away from being socialists and truth be told, they should be scared. Socialism is a disease, a disgusting form of govt. that makes the rich poor and the poor poorer.

But go ahead, listen to this twit (yes we said twit, calm down!):

This may well be the first time we have actual socialists in office though …

Not if what the people in the audience at the Democratic debates were saying last night is true, but whatever helps AOC sleep at night. Plus from what we’re seeing from polling for AOC in her own district, she is not doing well so why would ANYONE listen to her?

She topped her little rant off with this:

See? Admit it, all you heard when you read this tweet was, ‘Blah blah blah blah blah.’

We’re starting to see why she’s trending so badly in her own district.

Yikes.

Good idea.

