Wow, this from Willie Brown was pretty brutal for all Democrats, but especially so for Kamala Harris.

Kamala Harris' ex-lover Willie Brown, whom she had an affair with while he was married, said that Harris cannot beat Trump https://t.co/TP3lFZqSq0 — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) June 28, 2019

From Breitbart:

Former San Francisco mayor and California State Assembly speaker Willie Brown threw shade at his ex-girlfriend, Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA), and the other contenders for the Democratic Party’s presidential nomination in 2020, writing Saturday that none of them can beat President Donald Trump.

Youch, that’s gotta hurt.

Granted, Willie was talking about the entire crop of Democrats (dozens of them) but the fact Kamala wasn’t taken out of the group or highlighted in any other way does not look good for her, like at all.

Shady politics. Something like that.

Right?!

Eating their own already ? — Marilyn Washabaugh (@WazzuCoug94) June 28, 2019

We’re not entirely sure Democrats ever really stop eating their own but we digress.

