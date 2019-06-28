Isn’t it about time for Jennifer Rubin to admit she’s absolutely not a conservative blogger?

Seriously.

We get it, Jennifer hates Trump, but this lie about which party has been holding border children ‘hostage’ is just repugnant.

See what we mean? She should just admit she’s a Leftist and stop this ridiculous charade. Nobody buys it but people like Bill Kristol anyway …

It’s pretty awful.

Don’t look at us, man, we just work here.

This really should be her new official title.

Dan Crenshaw perhaps had the best take of all:

But if Jennifer stops misleading people whatever will she have left to write about?

Ahem. ^

Preach.

