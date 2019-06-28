Isn’t it about time for Jennifer Rubin to admit she’s absolutely not a conservative blogger?

Seriously.

We get it, Jennifer hates Trump, but this lie about which party has been holding border children ‘hostage’ is just repugnant.

Pelosi did the right thing because unlike R's the D's are not willing to hold children hostage — Jennifer Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) June 27, 2019

See what we mean? She should just admit she’s a Leftist and stop this ridiculous charade. Nobody buys it but people like Bill Kristol anyway …

Just stop pretending to be Republican. You are so far left (and nasty) that you speak for NO Republicans, anywhere. — susan price (@sbprice) June 28, 2019

'Conservative' — Corn Chowder (@JLervikk) June 28, 2019

It’s pretty awful.

Don’t look at us, man, we just work here.

Jennifer Rubin, chief correspondent and water carrier for the DNC. — The Camo(papa) Who Laughs… (@camopapa0410) June 28, 2019

This really should be her new official title.

Dan Crenshaw perhaps had the best take of all:

You forgot the part where R’s asked for a vote on humanitarian aid 17 times before today. 17 times. Stop misleading people. https://t.co/TDQqyAr3nM — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) June 27, 2019

But if Jennifer stops misleading people whatever will she have left to write about?

If Rubin stopped misleading people, she'd never write another word. — (((Ken Brown))) (@K_P_Brown) June 28, 2019

Ahem. ^

Preach.

