Cory Booker doesn’t understand the Constitution.

Like, at all.

Cory seems to think that since you need a license to drive (which is NOT a right), you should need a license to own a gun (which is).

BOOKER: 'If you need a license to drive a car, you should need a license to buy and own a gun.' #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/oFjdIe4AXn — NowThis (@nowthisnews) June 27, 2019

Hey, at least he’s not speaking in Spanish here.

Gun knowledge ninja Cam Edwards was more than happy to ‘educate’ Cory about gun laws, especially the gun laws in his own STATE.

In New Jersey, if you get caught driving without a license can result in a fine of up to $500 and 60 days in jail. If you get caught with a gun without a license, it's a 5-year felony with no chance of probation until you've served 3-years. https://t.co/vTACFt1SrG — Cam Edwards (@CamEdwards) June 27, 2019

That there is called a ‘schooling,’ boys and girls.

That's right, y'all. That jackhole is MY senator! pic.twitter.com/6UrdJCN3kB — Caffeine Queen (@Philly_Hoosier) June 27, 2019

Imagine having Spartacus for your senator.

Lucky.

Heh.

Ummm and may I add: a drivers license is a PRIVILEGE & owning a gun is a RIGHT. So …. 🤔🤔🤔 — ⭐️ ~ JR ~ ⭐️ (@FairlyGoodMama) June 27, 2019

And Bingo was his name-o.

Cars are not constitutional rights. — Mark Ellis (@MarkEllisWV) June 27, 2019

Facts don’t matter. You know that. — Derrick “talks to cows” Josi 🌱 (@DerrickJosi) June 27, 2019

Fair.

Didn’t see anything about the right to drive a car in the constitution. — AJ Greene (@andrewjaygreene) June 27, 2019

It’s right next to free healthcare and free college.

Is he running for President of New Jersey? Asking for a friend. — Sausage Paw Molitor (@beaner_426) June 27, 2019

HA HA HA HA HA HA

Yeah. I don’t think Booker will win the nomination. — Scott Perry (@Scottie739) June 27, 2019

It’s gonna be interesting, that’s for sure.

Editor’s note: This editor somehow schooled herself and misspelled the word ‘schooled’ in the headline, this has since been corrected. Thanks! – sj

