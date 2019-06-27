If you watched that disaster of a Democratic Debate Wednesday night you know Jason Howerton isn’t really being funny with his tweet ‘quoting’ the candidates arguing onstage. Talk about an embarrassing mess of pandering, whining, and crazy amounts of virtue-signaling.

BETO: I speak Spanish. BOOKER: I can't believe you did my thing before me. DE BLASIO: I have a black son. BOOKER: I'm actually black tho, Bill. KLOBUCHAR: …Um, I have an uncle with a deer stand? WARREN: *don't say it, don't say it* — Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) June 27, 2019

Klobuchar also made a beer reference and admitted we need illegal immigrants in the fields.

Just sayin’.

Oh, y'all thought I was just making a meme?!?!?! Here it is in its glorious video form: pic.twitter.com/rdjSi7kbbY — Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) June 27, 2019

SO VERRRRRRY painful.

This real-life meme struck a chord with people on the left and right. There might be hope for us yet. At least we all agree America is better than this. — Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) June 27, 2019

We certainly hope so.

A++++++++ — prop op (@ProperOpinion) June 27, 2019

This is so good the government should ban it. — Kaiser Bill (@WaivedSAP) June 27, 2019

Don’t give them any ideas.

The SNL skit for this better be out of this world… — Double Bogey ⛳ (@griff_golf) June 27, 2019

Wouldn’t count on it.

Not funny. She actually does have Native American ancestors. Until you take genetic tests, it’s family stories and you don’t know how much of any ethnicity you have. By the way, I suggest everyone do 23andme. You’ll be surprised what you’ll find. — Vote Dem for the Planet (@Brasilmagic) June 27, 2019

There’s always gotta be someone who ruins the fun.

Sheesh.

Every time I see anything about her, I’m reminded that she once said she was Native American and ppl have seem to forgotten that or they just don’t care anymore…like what? 🤔 — Calla ♡ ♡ (@Survive_thriver) June 27, 2019

She’s a Democrat so she gets a pass.

Duh.

Booker sounds like he is impersonating Arnold Schwarzenegger when he speaks Spanish — Jay T. (@OptTellemans) June 27, 2019

It’s because he’s trying really, really, really hard to remember the basic phrases and words he learned so he could pander during the debate.

The clear winner in this debate is Jason🏆 — Caryn Frazer Graham (@frazer_caryn) June 27, 2019

Ding ding ding!

