Hey, would someone do this editor a solid and check on Hell today because surely it has frozen over …

CNN actually fact-checked a Democrat.

RIGHT?!

Granted, he’s a nobody Democrat but still, that they fact-checked him tells us his stat must have been REALLY wrong.

FACT CHECK: Tim Ryan claimed that “the top 1% control 90% of the wealth.” This is incorrect. Recent studies show the wealthiest 1% own around 39% of the country’s total wealth. https://t.co/oNz4m6vzS2 #DemDebate — CNN (@CNN) June 27, 2019

Oops.

From CNN:

Facts first: This is incorrect. Recent studies show the wealthiest 1% own around 39% of the country’s total wealth. According to the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, a nonpartisan research institute, “the share of wealth held by the top 1 percent rose from just under 30 percent in 1989 to nearly 39 percent in 2016.” This concurs with a Federal Reserve study which found that in 2016, the richest 1% controlled 38.6% of wealth in the US. According to a 2017 study by NYU economist Edward Wolff, the top 1% own 40% of the wealth in the US.

Color us shocked.

And seriously amused.

I think I landed on Earth 2. CNN fact checked a Democrat. What is going on? https://t.co/7Impc4jebm — Stacey (@ScotsFyre) June 27, 2019

But don’t worry, folks, the Left is still more than willing to pretend rich people are evil and somehow justify his talking point even though CNN said it’s not true.

I mean, that's still way too much. — BananaBattleBean (@BananaBattlBean) June 27, 2019

How dare people keep their own money.

The nerve.

Well

It sure feels like its 90%! — Hockeyman (@hockeyredwhite) June 27, 2019

This dude seriously needs to get out more.

Correct: 1% controls 90% of the wealth. Being on Board of directors controls Wealth and Worker Welfare. #Bezos controls 100% #Amazon — Screwed 2.0 (@akgdesign2) June 27, 2019

Huh?

Close. The fact he confused is actually this:

90% of wealth GAINED in last 25 years has gone to the 1% — Doug®️ (@dreingar) June 27, 2019

HA HA HA HA

Man, it must be nice to be a Democrat.

Oh, sure, the mindless serfdom, lack of showering, and constant raging would probably get old after a while but no responsibility and no accountability when you say something really stupid?

What a life.

