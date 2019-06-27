Have we mentioned how much fun the 2020 election is going to be? If we had any doubts at all about the amount of popcorn we would be digesting over the next 18 months watching the circus last night nipped them in the bud.

Between the gross ‘Hispandering,’ the fighting, and the technical difficulties we’re pretty sure Trump wasn’t exactly sweating watching the any of the candidates who might end up running against him.

You can tell by his tweets that he was laughing his as* off like the rest of us:

HA HA HA HA HA HA!

Real professionals.

Oh, our sides.

What a train wreck.

Trump wins. Bigly.

Dying 😂 — Kelly Campagna (@warriorwoman91) June 27, 2019

I love ❤️ our President! 😂😂😂❤️❤️❤️❤️🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/Yih025MK98 — Harriet Baldwin 🇺🇸 (@HarrietBaldwin) June 27, 2019

Do all of these people live in the twilight zone? Why would we ever want to live under any of these peoples reality, especially when we are finally doing great in America right now! — Dawn Michael PhD💗 (@SexCounseling) June 27, 2019

Democrats really really really wanted to pretend they didn’t hear the moderators point out that 72% of the country says they are doing well under Trump.

No wonder they were all trying to speak Spanish and pretend to be the most supportive of abortion.

They got nothin’.

I have to say … I freaking love this. I don't care who you are or who you support on either side, this is funny. @WilkowMajority #FoxNation #RealityCheck — David Webb (@davidwebbshow) June 27, 2019

It’s pretty damn amazing.

And speaking of amazing, look at the fit Lefties threw on this tweet:

#BREAKING Day-Glow Orange Rodeo Clown In A Fright Wig Has Opinion On Professionalism — Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) June 27, 2019

Granted, Jeff and other yahoos like him throw a fit if Trump so much as blinks on Twitter but still.

SO MAD.

Dear Ozzy Osbourne, Trump used "Crazy Train" without your permission… sue him. Thank you,

Everyone — Angela Belcamino (@AngelaBelcamino) June 27, 2019

FFS.

Says the guy that would literally crap his Depends on ‘Apprentice’ tapings when he saw a 3-syllable word on a cue-card. You would then fly into a rage, curse out the crew and storm of set to snort more Adderall. The crew’s nickname for you was ‘Sh*t show.’ Fact. — NoelCaslerComedy (@CaslerNoel) June 27, 2019

Maybe if these folks spent more time asking their candidates to actually work on issues instead of pandering and virtue-signaling like a bunch of hyenas they wouldn’t be so angry all of the time. It’s not Trump’s fault their candidates suck something awful.

I can’t believe that Donald Trump pays somebody to create these juvenile, pathetic little videos. It’s the definition of fake news because he wants people to believe that this really happened. The man has absolutely no class or scruples. — Russell Drew (@RussOnPolitics) June 27, 2019

How dare Trump treat the Left like he treats him!

The nerve.

Trump was bored with debate because people were talking about issues that help Americans and not talking Trump. — (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) June 27, 2019

So thirsty.

So hilarious.

