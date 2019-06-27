Getting fact-checked is never a good look for a guy like Bill de Blasio who desperately wants to be president of the United States, and considering the fact-check came not only from an organization in his own city but from an organization that represents police officers in his own city makes it even worse.

Way to go, Bill.

We're working hard to get guns off the street @BilldeBlasio . You must have been too busy to go to the last Compsat meeting because SHOOTINGS ARE UP 9.7%. "Safest Big City" in the country doesn't feel that way to many especially in Brooklyn. #DemDebate — NYC PBA (@NYCPBA) June 27, 2019

Gosh, Bill, police officers in New York City just called BS on your talking points about guns.

Call us crazy but that sounds kinda sorta problematic, doncha think?

History repeats itself. @BilldeBlasio said he wants to bring cops and community together. Ask any cop on the street what impact his divisive rhetoric has had #DemDebate https://t.co/taSPVfDVKB — NYC PBA (@NYCPBA) June 27, 2019

Would appear Bill struggles to run his city, what makes him think he has any business running this country?

Pass.

Hard pass.

Thank you for your service — Annie Oakley (@GotMyAR15) June 27, 2019

Heh.

Thank you NYPD! Stay safe and God Bless all the men and women that keep us safe everyday.💙 — KimH0214 (@H0214Kim) June 27, 2019

The last generation of deBlasio’s almost destroyed NYC and he takes credit for the turnaround – which never took place in Chicago, for example – orchestrated by hard-ass right-leaning NY mayors. — brendan (@brendan_49) June 27, 2019

It’s clear he’s out for himself pic.twitter.com/c1RLZ3w4R0 — 🙏🏻🇺🇸 Jimmy 🇺🇸🙏🏻 (@JimmyTheGent8) June 27, 2019

Brutal!

And people thought Mayor Pete had hometown issues. Well played gentlemen! Thank you for the fact check! — Stacey (@ScotsFyre) June 27, 2019

Tough crowd, Bill.

