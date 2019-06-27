Getting fact-checked is never a good look for a guy like Bill de Blasio who desperately wants to be president of the United States, and considering the fact-check came not only from an organization in his own city but from an organization that represents police officers in his own city makes it even worse.

Way to go, Bill.

Gosh, Bill, police officers in New York City just called BS on your talking points about guns.

Call us crazy but that sounds kinda sorta problematic, doncha think?

Would appear Bill struggles to run his city, what makes him think he has any business running this country?

Pass.

Trending

Hard pass.

Heh.

Brutal!

Tough crowd, Bill.

Related:

‘America’s got NO talent!’ Greg Gutfeld NAILED the biggest problem with the #DemDebates and it’s hilariously PERFECT

Like OMG Marx is so FETCH! Dana Loesch has like the PERFECT take on Teen Vogue’s puff piece on Karl Marx and LOL

She MAD! Third Way org. writes detailed thread explaining how #FreeCollege is actually regressive and AOC just LOSES IT

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Bill De BlasioNew York CityNYC PBApolice