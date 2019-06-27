Look out Robert Francis and Cory, your fellow Democratic presidential candidate Marianne Williamson has your debate strategy all figured out!

I need to learn Spanish by tomorrow night at 9. — Marianne Williamson (@marwilliamson) June 27, 2019

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Dangit, Democrats aren’t supposed to be funny on purpose. But man, this is pretty freaking funny and we love that she’s taking shots at the guys pandering like no one else has ever pandered before. Perhaps this is proof that even Democrats will eventually see through the fakes and phonies trying to get their votes.

It won't be hard to learn it better than Beto. — Richie Angel (@richkangel) June 27, 2019

Or memorize a line or two of it like Robert Francis did, nope.

Lesson one.

Spell socks.

S O C K S

eso see que es

That's what it is. All I got out of 2 semesters in college.

Good luck — Stupid Vexing Twit (@CossatotFalls) June 27, 2019

Welp, that keeps it simple. Honestly, all she needs to learn in Spanish is, ‘I will give you the most free stuff! Vote for me!’

We went ahead and Googled it for her: ‘Te daré las cosas más gratis. ¡Vota por mí!’

You win the night, ma'am — Clara (@claramanoucheka) June 27, 2019

And she wasn’t even debating last night. That tells you how BAD it really was.

I can't hate, this is a strong tweet. — Friendly Neighborhood Crazee™🤔 (@Crazizzle) June 27, 2019

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

😂😂😂 Bookers face was hysterical. He was like wtf lol — tristin69 (@tristin69) June 27, 2019

It was clear that Booker was not happy with Beto stealing his schtick.

Nice one! — Karen Hunter (@karenhunter) June 27, 2019

I swear! Because everybody all of a sudden speak Spanish 😂 — Darwin (@GetAt_Darwin) June 27, 2019

If Marianne actually speaks Spanish during tonight’s debate Twitter may well explode.

We hate to say ‘well-played’ to a Democrat but man, this was well-played.

