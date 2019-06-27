Look out Robert Francis and Cory, your fellow Democratic presidential candidate Marianne Williamson has your debate strategy all figured out!

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Dangit, Democrats aren’t supposed to be funny on purpose. But man, this is pretty freaking funny and we love that she’s taking shots at the guys pandering like no one else has ever pandered before. Perhaps this is proof that even Democrats will eventually see through the fakes and phonies trying to get their votes.

Or memorize a line or two of it like Robert Francis did, nope.

Welp, that keeps it simple. Honestly, all she needs to learn in Spanish is, ‘I will give you the most free stuff! Vote for me!’

We went ahead and Googled it for her: ‘Te daré las cosas más gratis. ¡Vota por mí!’

And she wasn’t even debating last night. That tells you how BAD it really was.

It was clear that Booker was not happy with Beto stealing his schtick.

If Marianne actually speaks Spanish during tonight’s debate Twitter may well explode.

We hate to say ‘well-played’ to a Democrat but man, this was well-played.

