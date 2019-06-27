This is definitely going in this editor’s, ‘Wow, talk about a buncha BS’ column along with most everything else that has happened with Mueller and the ri-damn-diculous Russian collusion hoax.

Check out the ‘rules’ for Mueller’s testimony before Congress:

From NBC News:

There will be two open sessions with Mueller and two closed sessions with his staff.

The House Judiciary Committee will have to choose which of its members are able to ask Mueller questions during its open session. Unlike the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, the Judiciary Committee is quite large, almost double in size, so only 22 of its 41 members will be present for the open session, the aide said.

We’re going to go out on a limb here and say certain Republicans won’t be asked to question Mueller. What a freakin’ JOKE!

Either question him for REAL or don’t bother.

This stinks.

Exactly.

We already know this is a sham, we’ve known all along.

House Judiciary Dems aren’t any better.

