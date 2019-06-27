This is definitely going in this editor’s, ‘Wow, talk about a buncha BS’ column along with most everything else that has happened with Mueller and the ri-damn-diculous Russian collusion hoax.

Check out the ‘rules’ for Mueller’s testimony before Congress:

As of now, only 22 of the 41 members of the House Judiciary Committee will be able to ask Mueller questions. Read more details of the agreement the special counsel's office made with Congress regarding Mueller's July 17 testimony: https://t.co/lgsAPu7jaT — Julia E. Ainsley (@JuliaEAinsley) June 27, 2019

From NBC News:

There will be two open sessions with Mueller and two closed sessions with his staff. The House Judiciary Committee will have to choose which of its members are able to ask Mueller questions during its open session. Unlike the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, the Judiciary Committee is quite large, almost double in size, so only 22 of its 41 members will be present for the open session, the aide said.

We’re going to go out on a limb here and say certain Republicans won’t be asked to question Mueller. What a freakin’ JOKE!

Everyone in Congress who agreed to this charade should be ashamed. Mueller should be forced to sit down and undergo questioning by every member of these committees. https://t.co/ViVEKquL65 — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) June 27, 2019

Either question him for REAL or don’t bother.

This stinks.

Who on earth decided there would be no transcripts? What possible good-faith reason could there be to demand testimony while refusing to record or transcribe the proceedings? The *only* reason to do this is so you can leak lies without fear of the truth catching up to you. pic.twitter.com/IGEkucWbct — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) June 27, 2019

Exactly.

If the 22 are heavily Democrat….then, we know that this is a sham! — Tex Mix (@shanep1) June 27, 2019

We already know this is a sham, we’ve known all along.

What an absolute fraud Mueller is. — Molly Martinez (@MollyDiamond28) June 27, 2019

House Judiciary Dems aren’t any better.

