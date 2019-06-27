Remember that one time when Chris Cillizza swore up and down that reporters never root for a political side?

You member …

"A huge victory for the Republican party, here." — @JeffreyToobin on gerrymandering SCOTUS ruling As usual, 100% right — Chris Cillizza (@CillizzaCNN) June 27, 2019

Because only Republicans gerrymander.

Alrighty.

Sean Davis was more than happy to ‘correct’ Chris and Jeffrey Toobin, sort of killing two annoying birds with one stone:

As usual, you're 100% wrong. GOP defendants won in the NC case, but GOP plaintiffs lost in the MD case. If you had read only to the second sentence of the ruling, you would know this. https://t.co/skatUA7hFo pic.twitter.com/Ug6ZFBXqR0 — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) June 27, 2019

Chris couldn’t be bothered to read the ruling, he was far too busy propping Toobin up to support the Left’s narrative that the SCOTUS is unfair because … wait for it … keep waiting … ORANGE MAN BAD.

What a neo-maxi-zoom-dweebie.

Can you post that “never chooses sides” thing again? I need a laugh this a.m. — GregEsq (@GregEsq) June 27, 2019

Hrm.

There it is!

Lol Alma Adams is a republican? The good ole CNN Democrat state media is just ignoring all the Democrat gerrymandering — Evil Spock (@DEfortheBG) June 27, 2019

Days since Cilliza failed again: 0.https://t.co/gH23VQh2Fh — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) June 27, 2019

Hi, Maryland called… — Allan (@AllanRicharz) June 27, 2019

Nice fail there, Chris. Truly.

Keep up the good work.

