Remember that one time when Chris Cillizza swore up and down that reporters never root for a political side?

You member …

Because only Republicans gerrymander.

Alrighty.

Sean Davis was more than happy to ‘correct’ Chris and Jeffrey Toobin, sort of killing two annoying birds with one stone:

Trending

Chris couldn’t be bothered to read the ruling, he was far too busy propping Toobin up to support the Left’s narrative that the SCOTUS is unfair because … wait for it … keep waiting … ORANGE MAN BAD.

What a neo-maxi-zoom-dweebie.

Hrm.

There it is!

Nice fail there, Chris. Truly.

Keep up the good work.

Related:

‘Damn son, you been SCHOOLED’! Cam Edwards breaks down gun laws for Cory Booker in his own STATE and it’s glorious

Suuuper CLASSY: AOC quick to crap on most #DemDebate candidates during Stephen Colbert show appearance (watch)

‘Real professionals!’ Trump’s tweet to MSNBC, Rachel Maddow, and Chuck Todd is the stuff of snark LEGEND and Lefties can’t DEAL

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Chris CillizzagerrymanderingrepublicansSCOTUSSean Davis