Rep. Dan Crenshaw has been seriously kicking a*s and taking names in the House of Representatives. Add in his awesome eye patch and he’s almost like some sort of conservative superhero …

His short yet powerful thread on Democrats being for curbing illegal immigration before they were against it is truly the bomb-diggity:

2014: President advocates for enforcing our sovereignty and curbing illegal immigration. 2019: President advocates for enforcing our sovereignty and curbing illegal immigration, but faces endless criticism for it. Securing our border used to be bipartisan. What’s changed? pic.twitter.com/EhkS4IKTdy — Rep. Dan Crenshaw (@RepDanCrenshaw) June 27, 2019

Democrats lost power, that’s what happened. And they’ll say and do anything to get it back.

Our good intentions have led to flawed immigration policies that encourage migrants to take a dangerous journey, and allow human trafficking to thrive. Conditions at the border are unacceptable. People are dying. We have to change this. Our system is bad for everyone involved. — Rep. Dan Crenshaw (@RepDanCrenshaw) June 27, 2019

A to the freaking men.

Nailed it.

But you knew he would.

Yes. Duh. What we in border states have been saying for DECADES!!!! — Sheryl {Dogs are everything} #rescue (@sav01) June 27, 2019

Agreed sir! What needs to happen is both sides need to stop using immigration as a cudgel to beat up the other side. Fix the problem. — #NeverAgain Libertarian (@mag062367) June 27, 2019

Wish some Democrats would listen… — James Emery (@JamesEm18729130) June 27, 2019

They’re not exactly known for listening to those who disagree with them but you never know.

And for the Democrat leadership in the House to allow this to continue just so they can blame the President is beyond cruel. Only Congress can make the laws that would stop this crisis. — Barbara Towle (@BarbaraTowle) June 27, 2019

Democrats never ever let a crisis go to waste.

Crenshaw 2024!!! — Yog Sothoth (@yog_sothoth212) June 27, 2019

USA! USA! USA!

