Pat Sajak summed up how millions of Americans all across the country felt last night watching the second round of the first Democratic debates.

This could be worse. It could be a dinner party and I could be there. — Pat Sajak (@patsajak) June 28, 2019

YES. Wow. Can you imagine? Watching Kamala and Biden fight about civil rights while Bernie yelled MEDICARE FOR ALL over and over again would have been even worse if you were actually there trying to choke down a meal.

Pat didn’t even need to buy a vowel.

For that I would need a full bottle of scotch, and a whole box of cigars — Menschlich Mensch (@conrad_iii) June 28, 2019

Make that two bottles of scotch.

The Donner Party is looking more inviting at the moment. — Skippy (@SKIPdaZIP) June 28, 2019

Ouch.

Sounds like a dinner for schmucks… pic.twitter.com/U7AqiTxeWD — Paul Swenson (@paul_pts) June 28, 2019

This works.

Even worse still, you could be playing Monopoly together. — michaeleaster (@realMEasterwood) June 28, 2019

You just KNOW Bernie cheats at Monopoly.

Like being stuck on a cruise. — LabMom (@Nlev81) June 28, 2019

Stuck on a boat with these Democrats?! Now THAT is scary.

None of them could solve a puzzle. — Maebee Illtelloneday (@readgreatdivorc) June 28, 2019

They’d be too busy accusing Pat of being a greedy capitalist for making them buy vowels and not just giving them away.

Heh.

