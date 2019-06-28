Pat Sajak summed up how millions of Americans all across the country felt last night watching the second round of the first Democratic debates.

YES. Wow. Can you imagine? Watching Kamala and Biden fight about civil rights while Bernie yelled MEDICARE FOR ALL over and over again would have been even worse if you were actually there trying to choke down a meal.

Pat didn’t even need to buy a vowel.

Make that two bottles of scotch.

Ouch.

This works.

You just KNOW Bernie cheats at Monopoly.

Stuck on a boat with these Democrats?! Now THAT is scary.

They’d be too busy accusing Pat of being a greedy capitalist for making them buy vowels and not just giving them away.

Heh.

