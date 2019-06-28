Alyssa Milano was good enough to remind us all what REALLY matters to the Left after the second night of the Democratic debates trainwreck and THAT’S identity politics.

Not ideas.

Not policies.

Not vision.

Not leadership.

Not country.

Nope.

Identity.

Harris Warren Buttigieg Castro Booker The Democratic debate standouts represent the diversity of our beautiful country. — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) June 28, 2019

This was Alyssa’s big takeaway. Alrighty then.

That is called superficial diversity. It is interesting, psychologically, how often many on the left are driven by superficialities that play on emotions rather than objectivity. What is the use in valuing differences in appearance if everyone thinks the same? — Leonydus Johnson (@LeonydusJohnson) June 28, 2019

The Left, progressives, and Democrats are all about emotion. If they cared about facts they’d be the Right, conservatives, and Republicans.

It was a rainbow of morons. — Lady Stevie 🗡🗡🗡 (@StevieRenee3) June 28, 2019

Heh.

None of them represent me — derek schwartz (@derek_mafs) June 28, 2019

Join the club.

Yang is Chinese. There are a lot of Chinese Americans. Why leave him out? — Yang2020AK (@Yang2020A) June 28, 2019

Right?! Where IS Yang?

Harris Warren Buttigieg Castro Booker The Democratic debate standouts prove that stupidity comes in all colors and sexes. — Rightwing_Vet (@Rightwing_Vet) June 28, 2019

This. ^

Not Bernie? Somebody doesn’t want their taxes raised. — Jesse Fernandez (@JesseFernandez) June 28, 2019

Uh-oh, don’t anger the Bernie Bros, Alyssa.

That is one of the saddest lists of presidential hopefuls I have ever seen. Please share their collective accomplishments & qualifications for the most important job in the world. What have any of them done? When you judge based on identity, u will never have qualified people. — Ron Rostker (@rjrostker) June 28, 2019

And THAT is why Democrat focus on identity, they know they haven’t accomplished a whole lot.

