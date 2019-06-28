Alyssa Milano was good enough to remind us all what REALLY matters to the Left after the second night of the Democratic debates trainwreck and THAT’S identity politics.

Not ideas.

Not policies.

Not vision.

Not leadership.

Not country.

Nope.

Identity.

This was Alyssa’s big takeaway. Alrighty then.

The Left, progressives, and Democrats are all about emotion. If they cared about facts they’d be the Right, conservatives, and Republicans.

Heh.

Join the club.

Right?! Where IS Yang?

This. ^

Uh-oh, don’t anger the Bernie Bros, Alyssa.

And THAT is why Democrat focus on identity, they know they haven’t accomplished a whole lot.

