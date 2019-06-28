This is definitely one of the most interesting threads you’ll read today. Marianne Williamson really made an impression on viewers last night during night two of the Democratic debates, and not exactly in a terrible way.

Sure, she was definitely OUT THERE (New Zealand? What now?) but she was also the only candidate on that stage to challenge the Democratic establishment.

Marianne’s old tweets paint a very interesting and ‘awesomely out there’ picture of her:

AMAZING OLD TWEETS BY PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE MARIANNE WILLIAMSON: A THREAD — Ellie Hall (@ellievhall) June 28, 2019

There are definitely worst Democrats out there who could be elected.

Yeah, man.

Ummm …

marianne williamson really loves avatar https://t.co/AvhFQPY5Ge — Ellie Hall (@ellievhall) June 28, 2019

Yeah, no thanks.

This editor sorta digs this one.

A lot of grown children (myself included) are alive today because our parents realized we needed help and took us to people who helped us: https://t.co/e1bTcKFNax — Ellie Hall (@ellievhall) June 28, 2019

Enough of that. If you ARE interested, Google exists and her public statements about ~Big Pharma~ and vaccinations are free for all to see. Let's not end on a disharmonious note. It's not what Marianne would want.https://t.co/PoWfCzGkDB — Ellie Hall (@ellievhall) June 28, 2019

Strangely enough, Marianne comes across as one of the most human candidates on the Left yet, and tweets like this only make her seem more unique. C’mon, we know the Democratic field is filled with some nasty people who have done some nasty things (looking at you, Kamala, Joe, Bernie, etc etc), so in a way, Marianne is a breath of fresh air.

A completely out there breath of fresh air but still …

Editor’s note: We didn’t grab all of the tweets on this enormously long thread, but it’s definitely worth your time to go take a look.

Related:

WOW –> If what this WaPo reporter overheard during the #DemDebates2 is true 2020 Dems are in SERIOUS trouble

OUCH! Willie Brown (yes, THAT Willie Brown) ‘throws shade’ at Dem candidates including ex-girlfriend Kamala Harris

‘This could be worse’: Pat Sajak had HANDS DOWN the most hilarious zinger of all for #DemDebates2