Kimberley Strassel’s feed during the second night of the Democratic debates ROCKED … unless, of course, you’re a Democrat. Plenty of people took it upon themselves to live-tweet the debate Thursday night (even this silly little editor) but Kimberley really nailed it.

We pulled her most popular tweets from the night but honestly, they were all good.

How is Harris going to unilaterally "repeal" that tax cut on day one? (And people say this administration oversteps its powers)…. #DemDebate2 — Kimberley Strassel (@KimStrassel) June 28, 2019

Kamala seems more interested in being a dictator than she does in being our president. *Danger Will Robinson*

So last night's contenders say they would decriminalize border crossings. This night's contenders say free healthcare for all those who cross. If you think we have a border crisis now…. #DemDebate2 — Kimberley Strassel (@KimStrassel) June 28, 2019

We noticed the moderators didn’t ask if the candidates felt like their rhetoric and empty promises were in any way to blame for the thousands of people trying to come to this country illegally. Convenient.

It seems not to occurred to Gillibrand that a central aspect of our "moral fabric" is rule of law. Including rule of immigration law. Which Congress (of which Gillibrand is a member) hasn't fixed. #DemDebate2 — Kimberley Strassel (@KimStrassel) June 28, 2019

Gillibrand was ao obnoxious; she interrupted so many times we were hoping they’d finally just turn her mic off.

Gillibrand keeps harping on about big donors, corruption, dark money, influence, blah, blah. When is a moderator going to ask about Democratic billionaires? Hello, Tom Steyer. #DemDebate2 — Kimberley Strassel (@KimStrassel) June 28, 2019

Blah blah indeed.

Hey Kamala, here is why your forest burned down: You didn't take care of it. Your party is more interested in locking up federal lands, barring it from management. And you are lecturing on "science."? #DemDebate2 — Kimberley Strassel (@KimStrassel) June 28, 2019

And boom went the dynamite.

Before last night, label of "moderate" was applied to Hickenlooper, Bennet, Delaney and (maybe) Biden. After tonight, Delaney may be last man standing. #DemDebate2 — Kimberley Strassel (@KimStrassel) June 28, 2019

Biden seriously looked like a deer in headlights.

Please–please–ask someone on stage to define an "assault weapon." Please. That nobody asks shows how out of touch the media also is with so much of the country. #DemDebate2 — Kimberley Strassel (@KimStrassel) June 28, 2019

Yeah, they weren’t going to ask this question.

And finally.

It has been more than two years. I forgot how LOUD Bernie Sanders is. #DemDebate2 — Kimberley Strassel (@KimStrassel) June 28, 2019

HA HA HA HA – YES!

Old man yells at clouds!

