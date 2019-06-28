Admit it, you knew Sean Spicier’s debate tweets would freak a ton of Lefties out.

Considering our favorite parody’s timeline is a hoot even when we’re not witnessing the first of several Democratic debates that are proving to be fairly entertaining train wrecks. Raise your hand if you’re still wondering if Cory Booker always sounds like a Terminator when he’s trying to speak Spanish he doesn’t really know how to speak.

It was truly a testament to the hot mess the Democratic party has become, sort of like how they continue to fall for a parody account for YEARS now on Twitter.

If you thought the debates were entertaining check this out …

They still think he’s him.

Honestly, this editor was positive that by NOW these yahoos would have figured out he’s a parody but … nope.

And thank goodness for that.

Wait up, don’t go…you haven’t heard the best part! pic.twitter.com/gUEMBJhyKB — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) June 28, 2019

HA HA HA HA

Funny how they always miss the real truth here.

He sells his soul by backing the President of the United States.

Yikes.

We’ve got news for her then, there are a lot of people who have sold their souls … and they vote.

More than you know pic.twitter.com/zegtV2znG5 — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) June 28, 2019

Clearly, it was someone’s time of the month somewhere, this editor just can’t quite figure out whose and when and why.

Must be Joe’s time of the month pic.twitter.com/YTgzsPJKxR — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) June 27, 2019

Awww, it was Joe’s.

Ok, we’re caught up now.

That’s gonna leave a mark pic.twitter.com/dDw54fWjrP — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) June 27, 2019

You’d think by now the Left would have some new insults and talking points but nope. We’re still not convinced they don’t have some sort of ‘Lefty Talking Points for Dummies’ pamphlet they pass around.

Oh, and a couple of extras just because it’s FRIDAY and why not!

Begs the question, what was the point then? Sometimes they let the mask slip pic.twitter.com/b6Ej7SWU3T — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) June 26, 2019

Ding ding ding.

Yeah, this one wasn’t so much funny as it was SPOT FREAKIN’ ON.

So they don’t need toothbrushes? You people need to make up your mind! pic.twitter.com/gBKyKcvyaL — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) June 26, 2019

Imagine being this angry over a toothbrush joke.

I’m not the one shaming them with my toothbrush privilege pic.twitter.com/5oKJsczSQa — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) June 25, 2019

RIGHT?!

Who’s shaming who here, pal?

I didn’t take their toothbrush pic.twitter.com/F4Pcd2ZCvX — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) June 25, 2019

Never gets old.

