Investigative JOURNALIST, Andy Ngo, was beaten so badly by Antifa thugs he was actually admitted to the hospital with a suspected brain bleed. These POS cowards beat him, stole his camera, and threw cement milkshakes at him …

Journalist Andy Ngo beaten up by antifa activists at Portland protest https://t.co/QH7cJxsZhb — The Washington Times (@WashTimes) June 29, 2019

Wow, now THIS is an actual attack on the free press. Surely his fellow journalists are front and center condemning this act and supporting Andy.

Or not.

Disturbing. Attacking a messenger shows weakness, not strength. Hopefully the authorities will get to the bottom of this. https://t.co/lSN2uZCASD — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) June 30, 2019

Oh, is it ‘disturbing,’ Brian? Ya’ think? Should authorities get to the bottom of this? Ya’ know, for being the guy who always throws a fit when Trump says anything negative about the media Brian sure doesn’t seem to be all that concerned when an actual attack on a journalist has taken place.

And calling Andy a messenger. Really?

Messenger? — David Martosko (@dmartosko) June 30, 2019

You've never heard of the saying "attack the messenger?" — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) June 30, 2019

Huh? Andy isn’t a messenger, he’s a journalist.

He's a journalist. One of those firefighters we're supposed to be proud of. You should be dialing his lawyer to book him on your show. A "messenger" would be someone wearing a maga hat, wrapped in the U.S. flag or burning a copy of The Motorcycle Diaries. — David Martosko (@dmartosko) June 30, 2019

What he said.

Wtf is this BS? He’s a journalist not a “messenger.” https://t.co/U9FKOLhzcZ — Greg Pollowitz (@GPollowitz) June 30, 2019

Sensing a theme here, Tater.

What’s “disturbing” is how much more tame your response is to an actual, violent, physical attack than to hurt feelings over comments of “fake news” and such. https://t.co/Nh6EX2c5li — Patrick (@ArgentineTea) June 30, 2019

Well I was rather hoping one of you brave firefighters would shed a little sunlight on this

If only you had a show or something — 𝐇𝐨𝐧𝐤𝐲 𝐓𝐨𝐧𝐤 𝐉𝐞𝐰 (@HonkyTonkJew) June 30, 2019

Right?

Yet he can't bring himself to acknowledge Andy as a "fellow" journalist — Stupid Vexing Twit (@CossatotFalls) June 30, 2019

Wow …. this is pretty weak — Miami Conservative (@MiamiConserv) June 30, 2019

That’s putting it nicely.

@MrAndyNgo is a journalist who goes where the news is not sit in a studio viewing from afar. — ApoliticalNaples (@ApoliticalN) June 30, 2019

“A messenger”. ? He’s a journalist. — lala (@lacoolio1) June 30, 2019

A messenger?!! WTF is wrong with you? Ffs. — Carl Gustav (@CaptYonah) June 30, 2019

FFS!

Get to the bottom of what? Did he provoke them by being there? Kinda like Jodi Foster provoked that rape in Accused b/c of her short skirt? Don't know anything about this guy, but cities should not be allowing ppl I'm masks to attack ppl – journalist or not. — Dog guy (@Catsorange1) June 30, 2019

Andy showed up to cover Antifa.

They assaulted him.

There, we got to the bottom of it. Happy now, Brian?

I wonder if you wake up every morning thinking “What can I do today to make myself look more like a little bitch clown” — Bob Malak (@bob_malak) June 30, 2019

Invite @MrAndyNgo on your show tomorrow — Cameron Gray (@Cameron_Gray) June 30, 2019

Like that will happen.

Jim Acosta CNN 'messenger' — Corn Chowder (@JLervikk) June 30, 2019

Congratulations, now you can say you covered it. — Sean Medlock (@Sean_Medlock) June 30, 2019

Brian, I am genuinely glad to see you tweet this, so I don’t want to quibble over semantics. But… This was a politically motivated attack on a #journalist. Given #CNN’s rhetoric re attacks on #journalists, wouldn’t a much stronger statement be in order? #media #antifa — MIKE BRESLIN’S POINTLESS TWEETS (@mikebreslin815) June 30, 2019

Let me help you out: a bunch of Leftist thugs beat up a journalist. Apologist. — Will Collier (@willcollier) June 30, 2019

Guess you could say Will here ‘got to the bottom of it’ as well.

So Brian, you’re just an overpaid messenger? — The Camo(papa) Who Laughs… (@camopapa0410) June 30, 2019

And that’s the truth.

