We’re not entirely sure who Lexi Alexander is (some Hollywood type) and for some reason she has this editor blocked, but we had to take a moment and write about her tweet because she’s trying to defend Antifa with their history of doxxing ICE employees.

Thousands of innocent people.

Thus proving Antifa are the real fascists.

#Antifa is the only organization who won’t have to hang their head in shame:

Antifa shares list of 1,600 ICE employees alongside photos, locations, and job titles https://t.co/RhnIYViieY — Lexi Alexander (@Lexialex) June 30, 2019

This story is about a year old, and Lexi shared it today to somehow prove Antifa aren’t the thugs, losers, and cowards they proved themselves to be yesterday when they attacked and assaulted Andy Ngo.

And what sort of person thinks putting innocent peoples’ lives in danger through a dox is a good thing? You know what, don’t answer that.

I was so much happier before I knew who Andy Ngo was — Lexi Alexander (@Lexialex) June 30, 2019

We were so much happier before we knew who Lexi Alexander was.

You say they don't hang their head in shame but they do cover their face in cowardice. — John Carson (@susstooge) June 30, 2019

And they should hang their heads in shame but we digress.

#Antifa are more fascist than fascists — SkipDaemon (@DaemonSkip) June 30, 2019

Just don't go throwing concrete or acid laced milkshakes at people. It's only going to hurt your cause and make the split grow wider. We need calm, open dialogue, not mindless violence. If your opposition does the opposite, take the high road and lead by example. — John Nihil (@Nihil7781) June 30, 2019

And if you want to see how far gone these people are, check out a response to this tweet.

I agree but let’s not be too polite when we are facing nazis. We should not tolerate them. Fought a war over it, they lost, f them. — Vashti Vale (@VashtiVale42) June 30, 2019

Calling Andy a Nazi? Seriously?!

And there’s the trick, labeling anyone and everyone who dares disagree with them as a Nazi and then making excuses for attacking and even assaulting them.

Classy group.

Truth hurts.

