We’d ask what the Hell is wrong with Eric Swalwell but by now we’ve figured out that basically EVERYTHING is wrong with this guy. There is no sadder candidate running for president than Eric ‘changing diapers for a dollar’ Swalwell.

And before reading this tweet from him about Sandy Hook we thought he was just annoying in a funny way but he just proved he’s truly an awful person.

Like any other Democrat.

.@ericswalwell, If ending #GUNviolence is really your top priority in your campaign, why is it the 2 proposals u mentioned in the debate (#Backgroundchecks on private transfers & #assaulteeaponbans) wouldn’t have stopped 1 #masspublicshooting this century?#2A @NRA @Everytown https://t.co/zq4z33wyfG — John R Lott Jr. (@JohnRLottJr) June 29, 2019

True story.

So then then Eric went here …

Only a disgusting, pandering, foul jagoff would pretend he could have stopped Sandy Hook.

What. An. As*hole.

Leave those kids and those parents ALONE.

My God, Congressmen. Is it even possible that you could be any more ignorant? — Neal Boortz (@Talkmaster) June 29, 2019

Let’s not challenge him to try.

The Sandy Hook shooter had handguns with him. Why on earth do you think banning specific rifles will stop people from using other firearms? — Nick Pappas (@NickAPappas) June 29, 2019

Who wants to tell Eric Swalwell that the Sandy Hook shooter had several other firearms with him and was outpaced by the VTech shooter with only handguns? — Amy Swearer (@AmySwearer) June 29, 2019

I really try to make intelligent arguments to the contrary, based on facts of course. But you make it difficult not to just call you names instead. You have no facts to back you up. So glad you poll at 0. Unfortunately, you’re not only candidate who thinks like this. — Gina BeasleyBee (@GBeasleybee) June 30, 2019

Just call Eric #LessThanZero.

Who wants to tell @ericswalwell he has the iq of a park bench ? — Scott Vincent (@smv4jc) June 29, 2019

That works too.

You're just pure human garbo — Sandpit (@rev_entertain) June 29, 2019

Who wants to tell mr 0% that his stupid plan will never happen. — Rob Reber (@Robb_R9) June 29, 2019

Because the country would instead be busy with a guerrilla war against the seizure of guns. https://t.co/zjV6nLLORn — Boomieleaks (@notwokieleaks) June 29, 2019

To be honest, you can’t make that claim. You cannot know that it would not have happened. You’re buy back will not remove every single AR style rifle. It just won’t. People need to STOP making claims and promises that cannot be guaranteed. — Michael Gilbert (@MichaelJGilber2) June 29, 2019

He thinks everyone, criminals included, would immediately hand over what were garden variety, perfectly legal rifles because he said so. He’s also so dumb that he doesn’t know numerous mass shootings have been carried out without them, meaning confiscating them stops nothing pic.twitter.com/1swGh0SnkQ — #That’sTrue (@PaulWDrake) June 29, 2019

Sandy Hook was done with a stolen weapon, not like he would've turned it in… Parkland wouldn't have happened if the local cops had done their jobs. — Pinky (@pinkyscudero) June 29, 2019

Your "Gun Ban" idea wouldn't have stopped anything Eric. First, the AR is NOT an assault weapon. Those are defined as being capable of selective fire. Second, London has a gun ban, and now they need a knife ban too? You can't legislate against crazy!!#2AShallNotBeInfringed — Steve Johnson (@Grizzly_Stevens) June 30, 2019

Every time @ericswalwell opens his mouth, it’s like a campaign commercial for Trump. Keep it up. — Kevin Hathcock (@KevinHathcock) June 29, 2019

Trump should send him a thank you card.

Heck, at this point Trump should send all of these Democrats big ol’ thank yous for helping him win next year.

Related:

So much FAIL –> Hollywood blue-check’s defense of Antifa BACKFIRES, proves they are the REAL fascists in the room

TOUGH GUY! HuffPo dbag Christopher Mathias THRASHED so much over his vile Andy Ngo tweet he deletes (but we got it)

Hoo boy! Brian Stelter wins ‘Most Useless Journo EVER’ with his lame take on Antifa’s vicious attack on fellow journo Andy Ngo