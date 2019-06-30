Months ago, Kamala Harris made a big deal about how awesome Joe Biden is and claimed she would never go after him.

Thursday night’s Democratic debate proved she was a giant liar.

But we all knew that.

Joe Biden called busing a "liberal train wreck." Now his stance on school integration is an issue. https://t.co/PeJRKIhiJl — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) June 29, 2019

From The Washington Post:

That upset Democrats who supported busing, and some of them took Biden aside and asked how and when “the racists had gotten to me,” as Biden told it in his autobiography. An aide to the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. told Biden he was being “duped.” Biden’s work in Washington chipped away at federal support for integration, but it did little, if anything, to impact the reality in his home state, which remained under court order until 1995. But it was important politically. “It provided him with kind of political cover with his constituents,” Gadsden said. “He could say, ‘I did my best to oppose busing,’ even if it had no practical effect on Wilmington and the surrounding suburbs.”

Interesting how quickly the media has decided to go after Biden now that he’s not their chosen candidate.

The first major story I ever covered was a school busing controversy in a Hartford, Ct. suburb in 1966. Nobody wanted it. The whole experiment failed. Biden was right. https://t.co/YiCCFZjYWw — Brit Hume (@brithume) June 29, 2019

But RACISM!

No?

Gosh, who knew?

But it's great for destroying a frontrunner in 2019. — Moe Szyslak (@PubOperator) June 29, 2019

You can't be factual anymore. PC culture demands that your feeling and thoughts are corect. #Orwellianism #GroupThink — Stu Parker (@stuparker1) June 29, 2019

No school choice for you. Only government choice allowed. — Kaiser Bill (@WaivedSAP) June 29, 2019

Being against forced busing does not mean a person is anti integration. — Rich M (@BFR9) June 29, 2019

But that didn’t stop Kamala from basically painting Biden as the Grand Wizard of the Klan now did it.

I wouldn't vote for him ,but Biden is not a racist. — susan smith (@nalapuck) June 29, 2019

People now who are attempting to defend busing were likely not alive when it was occurring in the 1960's and 1970's. It was enormously unpopular with everyone including African Americans. — Brantley Paul (@rob4lsu_1959) June 29, 2019

@washingtonpost Brit AND Biden are right. Parents were angry because they moved to a specific neighborhood to send their kids to specific schools. Their property taxes supported those schools. But a court was taking away their right to decide where their kids would go to school. — NameRedacted (Not Harold Finch OR Impersonator) (@Purrcival1) June 29, 2019

C’mon now, Kamala needs this talking point to get Biden out of her way.

Make no mistake, in her little mind, she is the Hillary of this election and it’s ‘her turn’.

It’s funny how liberals were in favor of forced busing but are against school choice. They really are a mess. — Schumpeter’s Ghost (@SSchumpeter) June 29, 2019

They really are, and about so many things.

