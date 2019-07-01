Ricky Gervais has spoken out before against idiots who think throwing a milkshake at someone they disagree with politically is AOK, so we’re not surprised he chimed in on what happened to Andy Ngo and the Antifa thugs.

Not to mention the other idiots enabling and defending said Antifa thugs.

It's interesting that the people who believe that throwing a milkshake in someone's face shouldn't be considered assault are often the same people who believe that 'saying things' should be. — Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) June 30, 2019

Spot on. They’ve claimed Ngo had it coming because they disgree with what he has reported and said in the past so in their small, feeble, overly-emotional and obviously off-kilter brains he’s the bad guy.

We’re not dealing with the brightest crayons in the box here, folks.

It becomes clearer when one realizes that for a lot of uber-lefties, their political creed is religion. You obviously don’t fear words. They definitely do. — Erik Rush (@erikrush) July 1, 2019

Same people that thought a boy who smirked (who turns out wasn't smirking) should be doxxed and deserved death threats and his life ruined.🙃 — #justagirl (@she_brews11) June 30, 2019

Yup, same people.

And speaking of the ‘same people,’ as if on cue a bunch of scolds showed up to tell Ricky he’s ‘WRONG SIR, WRONG’!

It’s interesting that people who believe “sayings things” is harmless are often white men of European descent. — Derek Why (@derek_why) June 30, 2019

Huh?

You not so funny anymore, that's why you no more invited to host Golden Globes. — Tender Age Heisenberg (@Heisenbergul) June 30, 2019

You know what’s really not funny? A gay Asian journalist ending up in the hospital with a brain bleed.

Tell me more about letting nazis 'say things' wouldnt hurt anyone pic.twitter.com/blBcSCZhnT — Wim Zwijnenburg (@wammezz) June 30, 2019

It’s like these people share one brain. One dumb, dull, empty, vapid, uninformed, sad little brain.

Oh, come on, Ricky. This is utter bullshit, and you know it. If you don't, you should. — David Gorski, MD, PhD (@gorskon) July 1, 2019

*

Which would be exactly no one.#MoronicComment — Patholitical (@Patholitical) June 30, 2019

Context.

Did they throw a milkshake over them for no reason or was it in retaliation?

There’s this idea going around atm that you can go around saying abusive, hateful & deceitful comments without repercussions. Why? — MRMRF8 (@mrmrf8) June 30, 2019

Ohhhh, that’s right.

Ngo’s skirt was too short.

This editor has spent so much time shaking her head over the past couple of days it may never stop shaking.

Related:

‘Dude, you suck at this!’ Nobody ‘gamer/nerd’ journo learns the hard way why you never bring a milkshake brick to a gunfight

It is SO ON! Quillette founder Claire Lehman throws DOWN defending Andy Ngo and her outlet from blue-check jagoff

Queen SLAAAYED herself! AOC rage-tweets after getting a taste of her own medicine for trashing Ivanka Trump’s qualifications