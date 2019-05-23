Ricky Gervais gets it.

Throwing a milkshake at someone you disagree with politically just proves you don’t really have an argument; of course, he said it far better than we can.

I voted remain. I would still like to stay in Europe. I will argue with people who disagree me, always respecting their right to do so. What I won't do is throw things at them. That would mean I had run out of good arguments. It would also mean I deserve a smack in the mouth. — Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) May 23, 2019

Bingo.

By all MEANS, people should argue politics because at the end of the day it affects all of our lives and many of these issues and topics inspire passion. Even anger. But if someone can’t argue their point without getting violent and/or throwing things at others (even a milkshake) then they got nothin’.

So damned reasonable..

Burn him.

He's a witch. — Skwidget1 (@skwidget1) May 23, 2019

Right?!

Brilliant. Once you resort to attacking someone (with anything, even a dairy product) then you've lost the argument and need to do some rethinking and soul-searching, mate. — Doriano Carta (@Paisano) May 23, 2019

If fascists start rounding you up you have my permission to throw milkshakes. — Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) May 23, 2019

Heh.

But the habit of chucking perishables at figures in public life in order to humiliate and embarrasss goes back to Roman times. Rotten fruit at bad actors, eggs at politicians etc. What's key for me is intent. Did the bloke who lobbed a milkshake underarm mean Farage any harm? — Alasdair Murray – The Recruitment Copywriter (@Alconcalcia) May 23, 2019

You'd have to ask him. — Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) May 23, 2019

It didn't look like it. I reckon if we'd been around in Victorian times, seeing a ham actor getting a rotten tomato winging his way would have been entertaining too. — Alasdair Murray – The Recruitment Copywriter (@Alconcalcia) May 23, 2019

I'm not sure someone finding something entertaining always justifies it. — Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) May 23, 2019

Ok, this editor just pinched herself because Ricky is actually making a lot of sense here.

Would someone please check Hell and make sure it hasn’t frozen over? Thanks.

There's a greater crime than throwing milkshakes going on, Ricky. It's denying a vote to those who have the right. Just because it's a quiet bureaucratic denial, doesn't make it any.less a crime. — Stuart Shurlock (@stushurlock) May 23, 2019

There are loads of things worse than throwing milkshakes. Being raped by a rhinoceros for example. — Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) May 23, 2019

We don’t wanna know.

Totally. I'm no fan of NF but it was assault. End of. So many of my friends disagree with me over this, as in it's OK to assault people we disagree with. — Alasdair Ferguson (@Alasdairfergus1) May 23, 2019

Sort of like how people think it’s ok to punch a Nazi which is problematic when so many folks believe anyone they disagree with is a Nazi.

Spot on, Ricky. Well done.

