Shocker. Old screenshots of inappropriate jokes Kyle Kashuv told privately to friends years before the Parkland shooting have been made public and people are doing their best to try and destroy this young man because everything is stupid.

When will we figure out that destroying people’s lives over things they say in public is such a waste of time?

*sigh*

Kyle addressed the ‘callous comments’:

A quick note on callous comments I made a few years ago in high school that are circulating. pic.twitter.com/E6Ki6XIhtc — Kyle Kashuv (@KyleKashuv) May 23, 2019

The Reagan Batallion even spoke up for Kyle …

You're absolutely right. Not asking to be defended. Looking for a chance to show I'm not the person those comments represent. Thank you so much. https://t.co/khGZSC5Bco — Kyle Kashuv (@KyleKashuv) May 23, 2019

And then Chad Felix Greene did one of the bravest things this editor may have seen in a good long while.

We know Kyle.

It'll be ok.

You are a good person and have shown us a great deal of courage and integrity. https://t.co/E0Z9H3BnP6 — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) May 23, 2019

He reminded us that we’ve all done and said stupid things by revealing so much of his own life.

Posted without further comment.

When I was 16, I was hanging out in gas station parking lots at 1am to meet older men online to have sex for money and hid my anxiety and depression by being dark, inappropriate and intentionally disturbing at school, dying my hair and wearing eyeliner. I barely graduated. — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) May 23, 2019

I was ranked 87 out of 89 in my class. I cut myself for attention and openly talked about suicide at school. Two years later I was working, caring for my dad and brother and helping my grandmother take care of her house. A completely different person. We all are. — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) May 23, 2019

I'm not going to judge @KyleKashuv for being a teenager and mimicking edgy pop culture and an entire music industry. I don't care how offensive his words were. He was clearly being intentionally provocative with his friends. I judge him on what he's *done* with his life since. — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) May 23, 2019

If we are going to be damned for eternity for all of the terrible things we've done, here is my proactive list:

– When I was 15, I lied to my grandfather about using his credit card online and signed up for a porn site and then forgot the address, charging him $500. — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) May 23, 2019

– I was a sex worker.

– I went to jail for 3 days and was on house arrest, eventually having my record expunged.

– I had sex with dozens of married men, exposing their wives to risk.

– I was the victim of child molestation and refused to speak to my mother for 10 years unfairly. — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) May 23, 2019

– In a fight with my dad over his obsession with killing himself I told him my brother and I would be better off without him. He committed suicide a few years later.

– I engaged in profoundly explicit sexual conversation with men online for years sharing many nudes. — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) May 23, 2019

– After my dad died I abandoned my family and refused to talk them leaving my adolescent brother without his big brother during the hardest time in his life.

– When I found out my sister was pregnant and her child tested for a missing chromosome I advised her to have an abortion. — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) May 23, 2019

– In high school I covered my insecurities by being dark and disturbing, often intentionally trying to make other students afraid of me.

– I also wrote graphic horror stories and comics about my classmates.

– My friends were older goth kids who frequently did drugs around me. — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) May 23, 2019

– After my dad died I abandoned my family and refused to talk them leaving my adolescent brother without his big brother during the hardest time in his life.

– When I found out my sister was pregnant and her child tested for a missing chromosome I advised her to have an abortion. — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) May 23, 2019

– In my early 20's I enjoyed creating fake Satanic literature/porn to leave on the doorsteps of churches and would wear white contacts and attend random services, sitting in the back and laughing or chanting.

– At 16 I stole my grandfather's car to meet a guy online. — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) May 23, 2019

– When I first explored the Israel debate after an incredibly antisemitic pro-palestinian event I became extremely anti-Muslim and held great animosity towards them for years. I am sure there are more I can't think of right now. But what matters more? Who I was or who I am now? — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) May 23, 2019

Definitely who Chad is now.

I share a lot about myself here and for a reason. I experienced a profound life change and I cannot hide who I used to be. I had an incredibly painful rebirth in this life. I can't sit quietly as a good young man is beaten down over a mistake pretending I'm better than him. — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) May 23, 2019

Amen.

Related:

Now THIS is just pathetic: Alyssa Milano shares Dem’s thread on the ‘steps of impeachment’ like it actually MATTERS (hint, it doesn’t)

It just got REAL: Kellyanne Conway UNLOADS on Nancy Pelosi for treating her like ‘her maid and pilots’ and DAAAMN

AWKWARD: Clearly Kamala Harris never saw this question coming from Stephen Colbert when she went on his show (watch)