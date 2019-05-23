Shocker. Old screenshots of inappropriate jokes Kyle Kashuv told privately to friends years before the Parkland shooting have been made public and people are doing their best to try and destroy this young man because everything is stupid.

When will we figure out that destroying people’s lives over things they say in public is such a waste of time?

*sigh*

Kyle addressed the ‘callous comments’:

The Reagan Batallion even spoke up for Kyle …

And then Chad Felix Greene did one of the bravest things this editor may have seen in a good long while.

He reminded us that we’ve all done and said stupid things by revealing so much of his own life.

Posted without further comment.

